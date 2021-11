Fashion designer featured at Franklin Art Scene | Entertainment

Franklin’s arts scene returned to downtown Franklin on Friday night, featuring an array of Indigenous artists and artisans spread across local downtown businesses. The works of art on display included paintings, photographs, multimedia works and even designer clothes. The Williamson County Arts Council holds Art Exploration on the first Friday of each month. It lasts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Franklin, where many businesses offer complimentary refreshments and live music. There is also a free cart that participants can ride at each stop during the event. This month’s highlights were contemporary artist Steven Michael Gregory at Franklin Road Apparel and fashion designer Tevis Denise at CTGrace, a recently opened boutique. Gregory uses his architectural background to create beautifully linear and colorful works. His pieces are very abstract and often geometric. Denise quit working in fashion to be a stay-at-home mom. She is finally back with a line of artistically designed custom jackets ready for the public eye to see. Each takes 30 to 40 hours to do. Her inspirations include designers such as Gianni Versace and Coco Chanel. The influence is clear when confronted with the striking patterns, fabrics, and found materials that her jackets stitch cohesively together like a bizarre puzzle, creating a wearable masterpiece. One of his most interesting works is a jacket with guitar strings and safety pins woven into denim. The metal pours out like a dangerous magical lace of silver and gold that you wouldn’t want to hug the wearer. She’s inspired, to say the least. I used to pour on fashion magazines, she said. I couldn’t get enough of it, and that’s something that sparked my head. Denise was not always so confident in her artistic talent. She used to be worried that others would appreciate her art. She never felt good enough, sometimes going so far as to destroy and ruin her own job. However, his attitude has changed in recent years. Finally, thank goodness I can watch something and be fine, I love it, I will wear it, and I don’t care who else doesn’t, ”she said. This month, Art Scene was the first time Denise shared her clothes with the public. Young musicians from Music City Strings performed outside the historic Franklin Presbyterian Church at the event. The Franklin art scene will be back on December 3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.williamsonherald.com/features/entertainment/fashion-designer-featured-at-franklin-art-scene/article_234d434e-40ed-11ec-8972-4bd2e3cdb76d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos