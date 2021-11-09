Gators’ men’s golf not showing its full potential in the fall

Unlike the Florida Women’s Golf Team, the Gators Men’s Team entered the 2021-22 campaign hoping for national recognition. A team that finished just before the final round of the national championship last spring, the roster has been labeled as a team with elite talent and solid depth.

After four tournaments in the fall season, it’s fair to say those expectations weren’t met as the team failed to finish higher than fifth in any tournament.

Classified as the No. 33 nationally, the Gators failed to make the top three and went 1-3 in the match-play tournament in which the team participated. in the spring is less optimistic than in the fall.

The elite talent Florida hoped to boast of entering the season was supposed to come in the form of junior Ricky Castillo. Castillo reached the final round of the National Championship individually in second year and looked set for an elite junior season after receiving an Honorable PING All-American mention last year.

Despite the hype, the Yorba Linda, Calif. Native couldn’t find the pace that took him to a 4-0 record at the Walker Cup this summer. Castillo will enter in the spring always looking for his first top 25; his best fall result was at the opening tournament, the Fighting Illini Invitational, where he placed 39th with a 9-over 219.

In the SEC Match Play championship, Castillo went 2-2 in his four clashes, arguably the highlight of his fall campaign. The history of the juniors, with several freshman wins two years ago, tells fans that a higher playing cap is here, and head coach JC Deacon has offered his support to the junior and that on. what he has to work.

It’s important to organize your life and get a better idea of ​​what it has to do with your golf swing, Deacon said. I think the break came at a great time for Ricky and our superstar will be back in the spring.

Junior Yuxin Lin was the highlight of the Gators’ fall rosters. After transferring to the program from Southern California and starting with the team last January, Lin has become a centerpiece of Florida programming. He won the only top 15 of all Gator in the four tournaments with a score of 2 of 212 at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational, finishing tied for 13th, showing he has the ability to be a cornerstone for the Florida.

He’s one of the best golf ball pilots I’ve ever seen, Deacon said. He’s a world-class player, and he’s going to have a big spring for us.

One advantage Florida has over its northern rivals is the weather during the offseason. While parts of the country will experience snow and freezing temperatures through December, Gainesville will enjoy near perfect weather throughout the off season. Deacon said this weather may lend itself to best practice for her team as they prepare for spring.

I’m looking outside right now, and it’s just perfectly blue skies, no clouds and a perfect workout, Deacon said. The rest of the country, November, December, January is a really, really tough weather and one of the best times for us.

Despite the lack of results, the team is still confident for the second half of the season. If the talent the Gators bragged about coming into the season returns to form, Florida could embark on a solid postseason streak. Still, the team will need Castillo and Co. to improve their games during the break in order to reach the high highs in August.

Enjoy what you read? Get The Alligator content delivered to your inbox

We were going to use those conditions and our weather to our advantage, Deacon said. And with a little luck, come out at the end of January, over there really ready to go and kick the spring.

Contact Carson Cashion at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @carsoncashion.