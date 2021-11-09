Original Penguin to launch first NFTs on AR platform – WWD





Original Penguin launches its first NFTs to the world. On November 10, the brand owned by Perry Ellis will launch NFTs through an augmented reality campaign and auction. Original Penguin has partnered with digital experiential marketing agency Bajibot and young digital creatives in art, sports and dance to produce content on TikTok to turn into NFT. The brand and creatives featured eight penguin avatars – three from Original Penguin and five from influencers @CiciStamper, @MrNYCSubway, @DayanTorresArt, @GabriellaAnouk and @ Carter.Golfs – to display in a Miami Beach setting. The company is based in Miami. Users can bid for NFTs through their mobile device at OriginalPenguinNFT.com using cryptocurrency or traditional credit cards. “We see NFTs as a great way to experiment and grow our digital footprint,” said Thomas Harvey, Senior Design Director, Original Penguin. Harvey, who joined Original Penguin in late 2020, observed the NFT, cryptocurrency and digital assets space and saw this project as the best entry after testing different technological capabilities, as well as a way to activate innovation. for the brand and to work with young people. innovators to maintain their relevance. While NFT appears to be a financial opportunity for businesses, Original Penguin is using this project to benefit Free Arts NYC, a non-profit organization that empowers disadvantaged youth through the arts and mentoring. “We know that NFTs are getting more and more popular and it’s a new movement and a new way of doing business,” said Perry Ellis president Jason Zuckerman. “We felt this project was a perfect fit for Original Penguin, but I think you’ll see more of this type of work as we expand these efforts.” When it comes to actual physical experiences, Zuckerman thinks this holiday season is going to be strong. “The demand is great, which is phenomenal,” he said. “Average unit sales are fantastic, profitability is strong and most importantly, we deliver products to customers. Demand will continue into the fourth quarter and the first quarter. Right now it’s all about inventory and making up the inventory and I think it’s going to be a good holiday season. Zuckerman added that the past few years have been difficult for the brand, as it has been for the whole world due to COVID-19, but Original Penguin has focused on “our innovation strategy, obtain premium distribution, advance marketing efforts. I really think this has been a great opportunity for us to reposition the brand and come out more powerful. I think Penguin’s best days are ahead of us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-fashion/original-penguin-nfts-auction-ar-platform-1234992182/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos