A look at Erdems’ expansion in menswear





Founded in 2005, independent fashion house Erdem has worked 15 years to make a name for itself in women’s fashion. London designer Erdem Moralioglu is now setting a new path in the men’s line by releasing his first men’s collection for the spring / summer 2022 season. Moraliogu has roamed the menswear market before, in its 2017 collaboration with global retailer H&M. This new collection is its first full-fledged foray into the industry, offering 36 casual looks. Image: Erdem Inspired by the wardrobe of English director, author and gay rights activist Derek Jarman, the collection is inspired by his dress style that is both practical and casual, with bursts of design that is both artistic and utilitarian. The floral prints and cotton jacquard refer to the iconic imagery of Jarman, who was also an avid gardener, in his Prospect Cottage in Kent, in which he sported overalls, worn cords and knitted tank tops. . Further evidence of the line’s late filmmaker is displayed in wide-legged shorts and flat pants, both hinting at a boyish essence similar to that of Jarman’s art student days. Like the house’s women’s clothing collections, the models favor both casual comfort and craftsmanship. Striped mohair sweaters and cardigans provide a casual and relaxed look, while cable-knit boat-neck sweaters capture a more seaside vibe. Image: Erdem Collarless shirts, corduroy pants and olive-colored chinos evoke a sense of nostalgia, further accentuated by floral bleached denim and 18th-century prints. Moralioglu explained in a statement about the collection: The idea of ​​men’s fashion has been running through my head for some time. I have always been interested in the dialogue and interaction between male and female self-expression. As our collections of women’s clothing grew over time, I loved how the men on my team started wearing items from the collections in different ways. The fashion house hinted at its crossover of menswear during its SS22 womenswear show, in which a brief selection of feminine masculine pieces was featured among maxi dresses and botanical prints. This new addition to menswear looks to test the menswear industry, with a plan to build the line over the next few seasons to match that of the female wardrobe. He added: The boundaries between menswear and womenswear are increasingly fluid and exciting. I imagined my cranky female protagonist had a younger brother who wore his clothes his own way. Image: Erdem Image: Erdem Image: Erdem

