Lady Gaga wore bulletproof dress to sing at Joe Biden’s nomination

Lady Gaga has revealed she wore a bulletproof dress during Joe Biden’s presidential nomination.

Gaga performed The Star Spangled Banner on the United States Capitol before Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in January.

Speaking of honor she said Vogue magazine in a new interview: “It must be one of the proudest days of my life. Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was President, and I will be able to tell my kids everything by opening 45 and 46 in.

“Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress. I don’t know if people know that about me, but if I wasn’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. It was one of my dreams.

She added: “When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the uprising. [the Capitol riots on January 6]. “

Before the inauguration, she expressed her wish that the ceremony mark a day of peace for all Americans.

She said: One day for love, not for hate. A day for acceptance not fear. A day to dream of our future joy as a country. A non-violent dream, a dream that protects our souls. Love, from the Capitol.

Gaga supported the Biden campaign ahead of last November’s presidential election, appearing at a special drive-in event for Biden in Pittsburgh, Pa., Where she gave a speech and performed Shallow and Yo and I.

Meanwhile, the singer recently revealed that she “spoke with an accent for nine months” while filming Gucci House.

Ridley Scott’s next film will see the singer and actor portray Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife. A second official crime biopic trailer was released last month.