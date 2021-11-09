Enjoy the shows that stand out from 080 Barcelona Fashion Fashion Week





The Real Garcia, Alvaro Calafat, Martin Across and many more collections are on parade during the last Barcelona Fashion Week 080. If, like us, you had a hole in your heart at the end of September, the news that 080 Barcelona Fashion Fashion Week was due to start at the end of October would have been music to your ears. And for good reason. Beginning between October 25 and 28, the campaign aimed to spotlight the top emerging and established talent who are currently making waves on the Spanish fashion scene. And that’s exactly what the event offered to spectators around the world, as brands such as The Real Garcia, Alvaro Calafat and Martin Across took to various catwalks in an effort to unveil their newly imagined collections. Head over below for a preview of some of our shows from this year’s 080 Barcelona Fashion Fashion Week… Martin through If you’re looking for psychedelic knits and dreamy pastel color palettes, the latest collection from Matin Across is for you. Aptly named On The Fragile Nature Of Life, the collection looked at the wonders of earth tones and the ever-changing nature of the elements as multi-colored knit vests sporting similar patterns to soft-toned sedimentary layers met lively props that hoped to capture the essence of a blustery day. And, with each piece being made in the heart of Ecuador, the collection has become all the more impressive. Alvaro Calafat This season, designer Alvaro Calafat wanted to invite us into a world filled with their most vivid and intimate memories with the Chapter Two-Recuerdo collection. Recalling times gone by, the brand sought to create a genderless collection that offers those who wear the pieces not only a glimpse into the designer’s past, but also encourages them to think for themselves. And, while extravagant lampshade shoulder structures covering flowing, fitted dresses and electric orange woven gowns hoped to strike those who feasted on them, that’s not to say that the privacy of every room was. lost. Come Women’s clothing brand Is Coming brought funk, flare and all the fun stuff to the latest 080 Barcelona Fashion Week. An ode to the city woman, the collection has sought to combine comfort and style in an effort to ensure that anyone who chooses to wear it can freely embrace the personal nature of femininity. And what could be more perfect for the urban woman than a line of looks that are easy to adapt day or night? With dresses perfect for the transitions between the office and the party life, the collection is positioned as a well-thought-out collection. Avellaneda If there was ever a collection to perfectly embody the essence of glamor, this would be Avellaneda’s latest exhibition. Undeniably party-ready and a sensory delight thanks to the feature of abstract animal print and abundant sequins, the Mon Coeur Bat La Chamade collection exudes 1970s grandeur and offers the highest quality tailoring. Best described by the brand itself as a display of “contemporary elegance,” it’s clear that if you have a chance to celebrate, Avellaneda is the only name to turn to. The (real) Garcia Seeking to keep things cool and classic this season, The (Real) Garcia with their newest collection for men. Invoking lockdown clothing and the power of sleek streetwear, the Spanish label proved less is more, as neutral tones and timeless silhouettes are commonplace. Attention Yeezy, looks like you have some competition! Barcelona cost Custo Barcelona, ​​the brand organized by the Dalmau brothers which is currently seeking to empower buyers with its collection focused on assertion, ends this overview in style. Seeking to embody the ‘I am the power’ mantra, a bold collection lifted its head as casual and sexy as if it were kismet, resulting in a range of barely present evening wear cuts and a display of shapely athletic sensibilities. .

