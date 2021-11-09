Potential investors have trouble seeing the chaos of the fashion supply chain

Online fast fashion retailer Missguided is exploring financing options amid the chaos of the supply chain. (Photo … [+] by Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images)

Getty Images



The perfect storm swirling in the global fashion supply chain has left UK fast online fashion retailer Missguided looking for investments to strengthen its balance sheet.

Once a darling of Gen Z female consumers, which saw her opening a number of expensive flagship stores, Missguided has been hit by recent cost increases and delivery disruptions, with numerous media rumors of potential bank investment or takeover by a rival retailer.

The news comes the week that fallen fashion icon French Connection returned to private hands after a $ 39 million takeover and as discount fashion retailer Matalan returned to profit but warned against new disruptions to come.

According to digital television network Sky News Alteri Investors, backed by private equity giant Apollo Global Management



APO

, is the latest name to be linked with the purchase of a stake in Missguided as the online fashion retailer seeks recapitalization.

Alteri Investors, which has invested in a number of European retailers including CBR Fashion Group and Bensons for Beds, is reportedly interested in investing tens of millions of dollars for a significant minority stake in Missguided.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Discussions between Alteri and Missguided founder Nitin Passi – unconfirmed by either party – are part of the latter’s search for external investment, seen as becoming increasingly urgent amid the increasing financial pressures on the business due to supply chain challenges and rising costs.

Missguided, which is advised by banker Rothschild, was founded by Passi in 2009 when he was just 26, and its existing shareholders are also expected to inject at least $ 13.6 million as part of the plan. recapitalization of the company.

Retail Rivals Watch Missguided

While outside investment currently seems the most likely path for Missguided, it has been the subject of a number of rumors around potential suitors. In September, UK athletics chain JD Sports Fashion, which was just told about the UK competition authority’s need to sell Footasylum, held talks with Passi before negotiations were concluded.

Unsurprisingly, other fast fashion competitors, including Asos, In The Style and Chinese giant Shein, have all been linked as potential buyers.

In the meantime, Missguided founder Nitin Passi is also said to be in exploratory talks with finance specialist AlixPartners to look at restructuring options, according to reports published in the Sunday Telegraph and Sunday Times, seeking emergency funding of $ 68 million.

In its heyday, Missguided opened a number of flagship stores, including London’s Westfield Stratford City shopping center and Birminghams Bullring, but closed them due to high operating losses.

A spokesperson for Missguided said Rothschild continued to manage the firm’s investment process and said of the weekend’s reports: as we continue to speak to a range of parties as part of this process, this kind of incorrect speculation is more than disappointing and disrespectful to our partners. and the staff.

Acquisition of French Connection

French Connection shareholders yesterday backed the buyout of the fashion brand for $ 39 million, putting the company in private hands for the first time since 1983.

Many years after its heyday, French Connection is once again in private hands. (Photo by Ian … [+] Waldie / Getty Images)

Getty Images



Apinder Singh Ghura bought a 25% stake in French Connection from Mike Ashleys Frasers Group in February and partnered with Manchester-based Amarjit Singh Grewal and KJR Brothers to close the deal. The trio also acquired fashion brand Bench in March, through a group called Wraith Holdings International.

Stephen Marks, president and CEO of French Connections, 75, who co-founded the chain in 1972 and owns around 42% of the company, is due to receive around $ 16.3 million for his stake in the business.

French Connection, much sought after in the 1990s due to its popular brand FCUK, operates 67 stores and dealerships in the UK and 161 overseas locations under franchises and licenses, but has faced years of business problems and n has not made a pre-tax profit since 2012.

Matalan bounces back and calls for caution

Matalan returned to profit but warned of lingering supply chain problems. (Photo by Jean … [+] Keeble / Getty Images)

Getty Images



British discount fashion retailer Matalan last month saw profits rebound in the second quarter of the year amid rising revenues, but warned of lingering supply chain challenges.

The Liverpool-based company made after-tax and exceptional items profit of $ 15.8 million in the second quarter, down from a loss of $ 30.9 million a year earlier. For the first half, it reported profits of $ 3.1 million compared to a loss of $ 104 million last year.

However, Executive Chairman Steve Johnson warned the company was feeling the impact of disruptions in the supply chain of inbound products, which blocked inventory and increased logistics costs.