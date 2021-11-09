Lilly Singh stylizes blouse and bell bottom with Rs 55k men’s jacket in new photos





Lilly Singh shared photos of herself in the embroidered jacket which she teamed with a peach blouse, pink bell stockings and heels.

Lilly Singh made a statement in an off-white Sherwani jacket and heels. YouTube star turned talk show host Lilly Singh rarely plays by the rules when it comes to fashion. Previously, Lilly had shattered gender stereotypes by wearing costumes paired with statement necklaces. Her latest post showcasing her festive ensemble is no different. Lilly shared a slew of photos on Instagram wearing a crisp off-white jacket and pink bell bottoms. Lilly shared photos of herself in the embroidered jacket. She paired it with a peach blouse, pink bell stockings and heels. Lilly chose a beautiful necklace and earrings to complete her outfit. “This Diwali has been all about mixing and matching. As a person who is not super feminine, Desi clothing has already stressed me out. Personally, I am embarrassed to wear a cropped top, while pulling a heavy lengha. Not to mention, I still feel cold! But I still felt compelled to do it anyway., “Lilly captioned the post. Looked: Lilly’s crisp jacket is attributed to famous designer Anita Dongre and her jewelry comes from the Sari Palace. If you also want to mix and match your ethnic wardrobe, you can get the jacket on the designer’s official website. It is priced at Rs 55,000. Lilly Singh took to the limelight as a YouTube star after several of her videos went viral. She launched her own talk show A Little Late With Lilly Singh in September 2019. READ ALSO | Priyanka Chopra dances with Indian-American stars at Lilly Singh’s post-Diwali party Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

