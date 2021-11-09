Lady Gaga Recalls Wearing Iconic Dresses, Including Bulletproof Ensemble at Joe Biden’s Inauguration





Lady Gaga is the eccentric fashion queen, a title that we believe is quickly growing to Kim kardashian – but this argument is for another time.

12-time Grammy Award-winning Gaga recently sat down with British Vogue and dissected several of her iconic old looks, including the infamous Meat Dress, her Met Gala look and, most recently, her US President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony set in January 2021, among others. Please welcome, Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/zyDQ3HTCHr Daily Gaga (@gagadaily) January 20, 2021 “It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever worn,” Gaga said. “I wore this Schiaparelli design for the grand opening, and nobody knows, but it’s a bulletproof dress.” For the occasion, the 35-year-old wore a custom look from Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry. The dress featured a fitted navy blue jacket and a red silk ball skirt. The singer did not specify how the dress was bulletproof – whether she had managed to wear a bulletproof vest under the ensemble, or if the dress itself was made of bulletproof material. She spoke in particular of the dove brooch in gold, adorned with an olive branch, which symbolizes peace. A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with one another. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021 “When I saw this golden dove, I knew it was the right piece,” she said, adding: “And I knew that Schiaparelli being an Italian fashion house, it was something that I really, really wanted to do for my legacy as an Italian-American woman who would sing for the departure of President 45 and to invite President 46 to take office. She also remembered when, in 2010, she wore the “meat dress” to the MTV VMAs; a quick google search will show you the shocking nature of the outfit. Gaga said it was makeup artist Val Garland’s idea. “We wanted to make a statement because at the time they were trying to repeal ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’, but we decided to do the meat dress because I was like, ‘If you were ready die for your country, no matter what you identify with? She wore the “meat dress” at the MTV VMAs in 2010. (AP Photo) The dress was “ultimately designed by Franc Fernndez”, an Argentinian artist and fashion designer, but was “the original idea of ​​House of Gaga”. She also got nostalgic for the giant pink balloon dress with a parachute skirt, eye-catching 25-foot train and a matching bow on the head, branded by her friend Brandon Maxwells at the 2019 Met Gala. “I found this to be this. very fun. It was quite a performance we prepared for the mat. I remember calling Anna [Wintour] and asking her 15-20 minutes to be on the red carpet, and she was very kind to give us that time. Watch the full video here: For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

