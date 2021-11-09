Life Time plans to open club in Scottsdale Fashion Square in 2023





The upscale PHOENIX Life Time fitness club on Monday announced plans to open a location in Scottsdale Fashion Square in 2023. The 40,000-square-foot gymnasium will have three levels and will be located next to the entrance to the mall’s luxury wing at the north end of the property, according to a press release. There will be exclusive programming in studios dedicated to group fitness, cycling, yoga and small group training, the fitness company said, in addition to a beach club and bar on the beach. the roof. This is Life Time’s second opening with Macerich, the company that owns the mall. Life Time opened a gym at Macerich-owned Biltmore Fashion Park in March 2020. We are excited to be working with Macerich to bring our Life Time Athletic complex to Fashion Square and further serve the Phoenix area with the best wellness experiences and programs, said Parham Javaheri, Director of Real Estate Development at Life Time, said. stated in the press release. Thanks to Biltmore’s success, we know people appreciate the premium offerings Life Time brings to Macerich retail and mixed-use locations and look forward to what lies ahead. Life Time has five other Valley locations in addition to the fitness club at Biltmore Fashion Park. Follow @ KTAR923 We want to hear from you. Do you have a story idea or a tip? Pass it on to the KTAR News team here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktar.com/story/4760818/life-time-plans-to-open-club-at-scottsdale-fashion-square-in-2023/

