Lady Gaga reveals she wore bulletproof dress to sing during President Joe Biden’s inauguration

The high-end fashion brand behind Lady Gaga’s inaugural dress denied that the dress was “bulletproof” after the singer told Vogue the design was designed to deliver. added protection as she performed at President Joe Biden’s ceremony in January.

In a statement given exclusively to DailyMail.com, a spokesperson for Parisian fashion label Schiaparelli explained that the black and red dress worn by Gaga was “not really bulletproof” – although they noted that the singer may have chosen to wear some form of protection underneath.

“The dress wasn’t exactly bulletproof, we can’t comment on what she may have worn underneath,” said a representative for the brand.

The statement comes after Gaga, 35, told British Vogue that she performed at the inauguration in a “Schiaparelli bulletproof dress”, while opening up about the “deep fear” that she had felt during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Calling her performance at the 59th presidential inauguration as “one of the proudest days of my life”, she went on to claim that the voluminous Schiaparelli dress she wore on stage was rock-solid – a fact that the brand has now denied.

Confusion: The brand behind Lady Gaga’s inauguration gown has denied the singer’s claims that the design was “bulletproof”

In an interview with British Vogue, the 35-year-old singer said she wore a “Schiaparelli bulletproof dress” to perform at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The House of Gucci star opened up about the peak of her singing career during the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States before casually mentioning her bulletproof dress.

“It must be one of the proudest days of my entire life. Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was President, and I will be able to tell my kids everything by opening 45 and 46 in.

“Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress. I don’t know if people know that, but if I wasn’t who I am today I would have been a combat journalist. He was one of the my dreams, ”she continued.

“When I was at the Capitol the day before the opening, I remember walking around looking for evidence of the insurgency,” the Poker Face singer added of the January 6 Capitol riots.

Wings: ‘I’ll never forget to talk to this young man I was with (she said from the US Marine who took her away) and he asked me if I was nervous and I said yes, but sometimes fashion can really give you wings … like a dove ‘

Fashion Moment: “… I wore this Schiaparelli design for the grand opening, and nobody knows it, but it’s a bulletproof dress,” she told Vogue, adding “When I saw this golden dove, I knew it was the right piece ‘

She had also filmed a video with the post where she browsed through some of her most iconic looks over the years, and continued to talk about her inaugural look which she called “one of my favorite things I’ve ever worn” .

“… I wore this Schiaparelli model for the grand opening, and nobody knows, but it’s a bulletproof dress.”

“When I saw this golden dove, I knew it was the right piece, and I knew Schiaparelli was an Italian fashion house, it was something I really wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian woman. -american who would sing for President 45 to leave and invite President 46 to take office.

“I will never forget to talk to this young man I was with (she said of the US Navy who brought her) and he asked me if I was nervous and I said ‘yes’ , but sometimes fashion can really give you wings. .like a dove. ‘

Risk Taker: The House Of Gucci star has taken many fashion risks over the years, including wearing an all-meat dress and even high heels, but the bulletproof dress was a remarkable first for her; August 7 photo

Gaga took the stage at the inauguration and sang the star-spangled banner just before Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in.

Of course, security was at an all-time high amid the state of political unrest, with federal law enforcement agencies and the Secret Service launching a security mobilization that was the first of its kind in the history of the United States. United States.

The United States Capitol and other federal buildings in Washington, DC were supported by 15,000 National Guard troops, as well as thousands of police officers.

Before having the honor of performing alongside Jennifer Lopez at the inauguration, she had campaigned aggressively for Biden and he even featured her at the 2016 Oscars.