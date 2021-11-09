Lady Gaga wore a bulletproof dress for the inauguration show





Lady Gagachose a special style forsing the national anthemduring the inauguration of President Bidens in January. But the navy blue and red Schiaparelli dress was not only a tailor-made tailoring, it was also a bulletproof dress. It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever worn, ”Gaga said of the look, while reflecting on her most memorable outfits. for British Vogue. “I wore this Schiaparelli design for the grand opening, and nobody knows, but it’s a bulletproof dress.” The dress, designed by Schiaparelli’s artistic director Daniel Roseberry, featured a fitted jacket, a voluminous skirt, and the main piece a giant gold dove brooch symbolizing peace. “When I saw this golden dove, I knew it was the right piece,” Gaga said of the brooch, a smaller version of which was on sale for $ 2,000 this summer with funds supporting the superstars. . Born This Way Foundation. Lady Gaga completed her look with a bold lipstick and braids, but it was her gold dove brooch that stole the show. REUTERS For the 35-year-old “Rain On Me” singer who chose the Italian luxury brand to give a nod to her heritage as an Italian-American woman, the dove was particularly symbolic on Opening day. I’ll never forget talking to this young man I was with, ”added Captain (N) star Evan Campbell, who escorted her to the microphone for her performance in January. “He was asking me if I was nervous, and I said yes. But sometimes fashion can really give you wings… like a dove. Lady Gaga’s Schiaparelli dress featured a brightly colored puffy skirt. Getty Images As well as revisiting iconic British Vogue looks, the star also heads the December issue of Fashion Bibles, modeling a series of extravagant couture looks and posing nude inside the sleek spread. She further discussed her bulletproof dress in the accompanying interview, calling the opening day one of the proudest days of my entire life. Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering in 45 and 46 is something I can tell my kids all about, Gaga said. “Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress. I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I wasn’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. It was one of my dreams, ”she added.

