Meet Serino, a new brand perfecting everyday wardrobe essentials – Robb Report

Meet Serino, a new brand perfecting everyday wardrobe essentials
Sometimes the simplest things are the hardest to do. That’s why, despite the plethora of designer clothes, it can be difficult to find a really good basic. Sure, there are plenty of solid t-shirts and crew neck pullovers on the market, but how many are truly exceptional in a reliable way? This research is what drove Joe Serino and Lexi Sacchi to launch Serino, a new line of wardrobe staples that are as thoughtfully designed as any sartorial showtopper.
Serino, the brand’s namesake, is an industry veteran who spent sixteen years designing for Nike. After so many years working for a global fashion juggernaut, he felt the urge to clean up and focus on the building blocks of his wardrobe. “Luxury brands do their thing… and then there’s the commodity kind of world,” he tells us. “Most of the essentials live in a world that is sort of the lower level. As he and Sacchi began to discuss what would become of Serino, they realized that these essentials, though mundane, were the core of their attire: T-shirts, sweaters, streamlined pants. Serino describes them as pieces “that you can wear everyday, with everything, that you don’t really have to think about”.
They refined the collection to seven must-have styles for both men and women, one for each day of the week: a long-sleeved sweater, a short-sleeved t-shirt, a button-down shirt, a blazer, a trucker jacket, flat pants and jogging. Sacchi, whose background is in retail, notes that finding, say, good, simple black pants is a lifelong struggle for many shoppers. A designer can make them one season, but they are gone the next. And most stores are chock-full of statement pieces but lack sartorial bread and butter. “For women, you can find a cocktail dress, no problem,” she says. But, “the kind of things you’re actually going to live in from day to day” rarely gets equal billed. So, the question has become, how to increase the luxury bet on such bases without unnecessary bells or whistles?
The answer they landed on was making them like the best sweaters, using silky Pima cotton and a 65-year-old family-owned Italian factory. Everything is knitted flat in a fine gauge and tied by hand, which means that even the blazer and pants have all the comforts of a T-shirt. And while the founders originally planned to kick off the pre-pandemic, last year and more has proven to only increase the need for comfortable and versatile clothing. The button down shirt, which follows the shape of a classic OCBD but is worn like a knit polo shirt, is a prime example: it looks stylish when you are lounging or working at home, can be layered over a t-shirt like a cardigan or easily soften the formality of traditional tailoring when worn under a suit.
Considering the relative simplicity of the designs, every buttonhole and pocket angle is carefully considered. “It’s easy to be loud and, you know, to beautify,” Sacchi says. “We ask ourselves really, really, with all aspects of the brand, is it necessary? Why would you put that there? On a pragmatic level, the unique cotton yarn featured in each piece is machine washable, easily compressible and naturally breathable. And stylistically, by removing all the excess, you get clothes that are real wardrobe workhorses.
“We really wanted it to have that effortless quality,” says Sacchi. “Whereas today, with more luxurious fashion, it takes a lot of effort. We also wanted pieces that people could put their own aesthetic on. Minimalist or traditionalist, uptown or downtown, young or old, these are pieces that can easily fit into any wardrobe.
And while Serino is keen to avoid novelty for novelty, the brand is considering expanding its range to suit all seasons. Following a launch with seven cotton pieces, this month will see the release of equally essential styles in thicker merino wool. Their goal is to work within this framework – premium fibers, neutral colors, in different weights – to continue to riff on proven silhouettes, never interrupting a style and adding only what is really necessary.
“There are a lot of products in the world today,” Serino says. “Having worked for one of the biggest brands in the world, Nike, for so many years, I saw a lot of waste and that’s something we wanted to solve as well. This idea of making exceptional essentials without a lot of excess has become a sort of mantra for us. It is a wise approach to making and, moreover, to dressing with impeccable style.
