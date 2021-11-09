Oil heiress Ivy Getty marries in a fashion extravaganza wearing a mirror dress by John Galliano





Two days before the wedding, Getty had enlisted her party-planner best friend Stanlee Gatti to throw a 1960s-themed party inspired by the film. Barbarella. Taking place at the Palace of Fine Arts, the airport-hanger-esque space has been transformed with silver walls and trendy decor, for a shindig dubbed the British Invasion Mod Party. For Getty, it was a first opportunity to flex his sartorial muscles, donning not one but three Swinging Sixties looks – vintage Emanuel Ungaro, vintage Emilio Pucci and custom Norman Norell. Mark Ronson DJ-ed and Earth, Wind and Fire have produced a set. The next day, IVs were provided to revelers to help them recover on a picnic, while that evening there was a rehearsal and an intimate dinner before the main event. On D-Day, guests arrived for the first time at San Francisco City Hall, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presided over the proceedings. The choice of the bride’s dress designer – John Galliano for Maison Margiela Haute Couture – was a nod to her late grandmother, as Ann had been one of her main clients. It featured an unusual and beautiful mirror design, made up of several layers. She accessorized with a tailored veil and crown, which almost fell off during the kiss. Meanwhile, her damsels wore butterfly wings, while the Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy was a bridesmaid. The guests – including Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Christian Coppola, Mimi Wade and Hamish Bowles – then proceeded to the reception hosted at the Ivys House, which held memories of her beloved grandmother, who had conceived many pieces. There she morphed into a tiered tulle dress, also by Galliano for Margiela, with a multi-strand aquamarine choker. When people say they want their wedding to be fantastic, surely that’s what they mean.

