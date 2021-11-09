Blake Lively impresses in scarlet mini dress as she celebrates end of U.S. travel ban

Blake Lively looked utterly glamorous as she celebrated the end of the United States travel ban on Monday, November 8 at an event at the Empire State Building in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress wowed in a scarlet mini dress crafted by Georges Chakra with a dramatic shoulder knot and ruby ​​red heels for the event hosted with British Airways, NYC & Company and the British Consulate General in New York .

On Monday, the United States ended a pandemic travel ban that had been in place for more than a year and a half, which now allows international travelers to come to the country with full proof of vaccination.

American classic: Blake Lively wowed in a scarlet minidress as she celebrated the end of the United States travel ban on Monday, November 8 at an event at the Empire State Building in New York City

The Gossip Girl alum looked like a lovely gift in the beaded cocktail dress that glowed brightly and showed off her phenomenal legs.

Her hair was styled in a half ponytail and adorned with a big red bow and she paired the look with garnet earrings and a series of rings.

At the celebratory event which particularly focused on British travelers, Blake gave a welcoming speech where she spoke of her joy at the end of the ban.

“It’s an honor to have all of you here, just as a mom and a human, and a New Yorker,” she said. “I have never felt more like a New Yorker than tonight, so thank you all for giving me that selfish feeling, that’s what I take away if it does,” she said. continued jokingly.

Welcome! At the event, Blake gave a welcoming speech as she celebrated the arrival of British travelers and the allocation of vaccinated international travelers to the United States.

Great honor: Along with others, she had the honor of flipping the switch that controls the building’s lights which were set to red, white and blue in honor of the British flag for the evening

Ready, let’s go! Blake was pictured with (left to right) Sean Doyle (CEO of British Airways), Emma Wade Smith (Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America and Her Majesty’s Consul General in New York) and Fred Dixon (President and CEO of NYC & Co.)

In addition, she had the honor of flipping the switch that controls the lights of the Empire State Building.

She was joined by Sean Doyle (CEO of British Airways), Emma Wade Smith (Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America and Her Majesty’s Consul General in New York) and Fred Dixon (President and CEO of NYC & Co .) as the four lit up the skylight.

To commemorate the end of the travel ban, the city’s iconic structure lights on Monday were blue, red and white, with the building even displaying about it on their InstagramAccount.

“Spill the tea… the #BritsareBack! Celebrate the return of our friends across the pond by lighting up blue, red and white,” the official building count said.

Delighted: “I’ve never felt more like a New Yorker than tonight, so thank you all for giving me that feeling,” Lively said in her speech at the event.

Bravo: (left to right) Dixon, Lively, Jean-Yves Ghazi (president of the Empire State Building Observatory), Wade-Smith and Doyle were all seen toasting at the end of an era and the beginning of another

Celebration: The Empire State Building event was hosted with British Airways, NYC & Company and the British Consulate General in New York

After the welcome portion of the event, the iconic building hosted a booming cocktail party and attendees were then allowed to climb to the top of the building to admire the skyline.

Blake slipped a matching scarlet coat over her dazzling dress and even took a few selfies on the observation deck.

Dixon announced during his welcome address that in honor of the lifting of the ban NYC & Co. New York City’s official marketing, tourism and partnership organization will be launching a new partnership with British Airways.

In order to boost travel from the UK’s main hub, London, the airline is reportedly scheduling up to eight flights a day to LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports in New York City.

Skyline selfie: She slipped a matching scarlet coat over her dazzling dress and even took a few selfies on the observation deck

New day opens: On Monday, the travel ban that was originally put in place by former US President Donald Trump due to the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted by President Joe Biden after 20 months

What a view! Lively was seen posing for a half-cheesy photo as she pretended to hold balloons on the observation deck window

On Monday, the travel ban first imposed by former US President Donald Trump due to the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted by President Joe Biden after 20 months.

The old rules prohibited international visitors from 33 countries, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and much of Europe, from traveling to the United States.

The end of the ban comes just before the holiday season, a huge time for tourism to resume, as international travelers account for 50% of all tourism spending, to 20% of the volume in New York City alone.

Under the new rules, visitors can travel to the United States with full proof of vaccination, although there are some exemptions for travelers under the age of 18 and passengers from countries with low vaccine availability. .