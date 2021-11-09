Ruth Langsford copies Kate Middleton in a flattering floral dress – check out her heels!



















November 09, 2021 – 11:01 GMT



Laura Sutcliffe Ruth Langsford looked amazing on Instagram with her husband Eamonn Holmes at a family christening. The ITV star wore a cream floral Goat dress, one of Kate Middleton’s favorite designers.

How stunning This morning‘s Ruth langsford look in his latest Instagram post? Eamonn Holmes’ wife shared a photo of her family at the christening of her husband’s granddaughter, which took place over the weekend. READ: Ruth Langsford Reveals Hilarious Hair Transformation – WATCH We loved Ruth’s fabulous dress she wore for the special occasion. The cream colored design had voluminous sleeves, a waist detail and a really pretty floral print. The blonde beauty paired it with crimson colored high heels. Loading the player … WATCH: Ruth Langsford struts around in skinny, leopard-print jeans The wonderful design came from the premium label Goat. If the name rings a bell, this is because the Duchess of Cambridge has worn the mark on countless occasions, just like her mother, Carole Middleton. MORE: Ruth Langsford’s Flattering Mango Suit Must Be In Your Wardrobe Ruth’s dress is known as “Jemima” and is a purchase from the past season that has since sold out. It’s worth over £ 600, which is quite the craziness of the presenter, who loves Main Street. We found a fabulous alternative, so keep scrolling! Ruth looked gorgeous in her goat dress British brand Goat was founded by founder Jane Lewis in 2001, and actually started life as a cashmere line, before developing into a full-fledged ready-to-wear collection. The brand is adored by many celebrities and movie stars, including Victoria Beckham, Lana del Ray and Gwyneth Paltrow. The brand is famous for their no-frills, elegantly cut, timeless and classic items that will never date. Have the look! Maxi dress printed all over, £ 115, To guess BUY NOW The mother of one, Ruth, loves fashion and even has her own line with QVC. She already said HELLO! that having the opportunity to design your own clothing line has been amazing. “It was beyond my wildest dreams,” she began. READ: Ruth Langsford looks stunning in skinny jeans and leopard print “I didn’t go looking for that. I never thought of myself as a fashionista or a designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion at my level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me from being able to make a range of clothes with them, I was like “wow!” I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

