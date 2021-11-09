How fashion is accelerating its climate efforts at COP26

There is no doubt that the conversation about sustainability in fashion has taken leaps and bounds over the past three years, with brands rushing to announce a variety of environmentally conscious policies from commitments to achieve net zero or the ambition to be carbon positive (which means that companies get more carbon from the atmosphere than they emit).

However, given that a 2020 report by the World Fashion Agenda found that industry emissions are expected to reach around 2.7 billion tonnes per year by 2030, if current measures remain the same it is clear that there is still a lot of work to be done. Indeed, on the basis of the current trajectory, fashion emissions would in reality be twice the maximum level required to be in phase with the Paris AgreementThe goal is to keep global warming at 1.5 ° C.

This is why the United Nations Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action – originally launched in 2018 and signed by 130 brands, including Burberry, Chanel and Kering, owner of Gucci, is stepping up efforts to reduce the environmental impacts of fashion, with brands now committing to halve their emissions of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (compared to the previous target of 30%) or parameter Science-based targets, an initiative that sets out a roadmap to reduce emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

” We realised [the 2018 Fashion Charter] is no longer enough, ”said Niclas Svenningsen, Director of Global Climate Action at UN Climate Change, at the Fashion Charter event in Glasgow. “We have to make it stronger, more concrete, more ambitious. “

LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Saint Laurent, also signed the Fashion Charter for the first time, a significant gesture given the power the conglomerate holds in the industry.

Along with commitments to reduce emissions more quickly, the Charter also set a new target of 100% of “priority” materials – such as cotton, viscose, polyester, wool and leather – with low climate impact by 2030. The agreement specifically indicates materials that can be recycled in a closed circuit, and are deforestation-free, without conversion (this which means that natural ecosystems are not destroyed in the process) and produced using regenerative practices.

“It really gives a sense of where the industry needs to go in terms of material sourcing,” said Claire Bergkamp, ​​COO at Textile Exchange, one of the signatories of the Charter. fashion. Vogue, adding that financial incentives for brands are crucial in order to achieve the set target (more than 50 companies, including Kering, Stella McCartney and Chloe, have now called on governments to implement a policy change on this).

Another important change under the new deal is the focus on brands that need to work with their suppliers to reduce emissions, especially since the majority of emissions come from the supply chain. The new version of the Charter commits to phase out coal from tier one and tier two suppliers by 2030, including no new coal-fired energy by 2023, as well as help suppliers implement implementation of science goals by the end of 2025.

“Suppliers depend on brands,” Rubana Huq, former president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, underlined during a round table. “Unless we’re all in the same boat, unless we have a collaborative strategy, nothing will really work. “

Indeed, the theme of collaboration came up time and time again during the United Nations Fashion Charter event at Cop26, as well as the need to engage consumers and measure progress as well. Under the new agreement, brands have 12 months to submit plans for how they will achieve the new commitments and will be required to submit updates every three years from that point on.

While the commitments are undoubtedly a big step forward for the industry, some activists say current plans still don’t go far enough. “[The] Charter misses the mark by failing to commit the industry to switch to 100% renewables in its supply chain by 2030, which would be critical to achieving its goal, ”Muhannad Malas, campaign manager for the climate at Stand.terre, said in a statement, while noting that there are signs of “encouraging progress”.

Other experts argue that enforcement is necessary to ensure that the Charter’s goals are not simply ambitious. “The good thing is that it sets scientific goals – it’s the gold standard for emission reductions, so it’s very significant”, Maxine Bedat, founder of New standardization institute, commented. “[But] what is the penalty if these goals are not met? “

Faced with the scale of the climate crisis we are facing, we know that fashion must play its role urgently. Will these new commitments mark a real turning point for the industry? “[The] the science is clear: we have to do it, ”said Svenningsen. ” We do not have the choice.

Originally appeared on Vogue