Princess Diana’s “revenge dress” remains iconic to this day; I found why





Princess Diana made revenge clothing popular when, following her husband Prince Charles of Wales’ televised admission of adultery, she wore a little black dress – called a ‘revenge dress’ – to a 1994 dinner party. at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens.

It had been in the news at the time, as it was an unorthodox approach to royal dress, and Diana was seen as something of a rebel. But, what she was really doing, as experts later deduced, was taking responsibility for her position. The mother-of-two wanted to appear as someone in control of her life, despite her high-profile marriage fraying in the public eye. The reason we’re talking about the dress again several years later, in 2021, is because Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, who will bring Diana to life in Netflixs season five. The crown, was pictured in the recreated costumes, bearing an eerie resemblance to the late princess, who died in a car crash in 1997. In particular, it was her photo in the revamped “revenge dress” that made the headlines. a Independent The report states that the original off-the-shoulder chiffon dress was created by Greek designer Christina Stambolian. It featured a sweetheart neckline, a flowing black trail. For accessories, Diana had chosen a pair of Manolo Blahnik silk high heels, transparent black tights and her trendy choker necklace. Diana’s appearance in this tight-fitting, low-cut, off-the-shoulder little black outfit has been dubbed her revenge dress. (Source: AP) The reason the look was called ‘revenge’ fashion was because, as previously mentioned, the Princess of Wales wore it on the very day Prince Charles publicly confessed to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles in the documentary. ‘Charles: the private man, the public role‘. According to Independent report, Diana had originally planned to wear another new designer dress for the event, but then changed her mind. Instead, she opted for the black dress – which had allegedly been with her since 1991; she had bought it during a shopping spree with her brother. Stambolian said Diana had wanted to wear the dress for some time, but found it “too risky”. [The princess] chose not to play the scene like Odette, innocent in white. She was clearly angry. She played it like Odile, in black. She was wearing bright red nail polish, which we had never seen her do before. She said: Let’s be mean tonight! she was quoted as saying. As expected, the day after Diana’s “Revenge” release, her fashion choice made headlines in the UK. He even usurped the cover of Charles’ documentary. In a way, it was Diana’s return to the limelight. Interestingly, her revenge looks have become so popular over the years that there is even an Instagram account called @ladydirevengelooks which was created in 2018 by fashion writer Eloise Morgan after her own breakup, the Independent report states. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

