The right fit: Montreal’s plus-size men’s fashion brand tackles body positivity

A Montreal fashion designer wants to pave the way for body positivity in plus size men.

Mahrzad Lari, co-founder and creative director of Wide the mark, has created a tailored line of men’s clothing by carving out a niche in the plus size men’s fashion market right here in Montreal.

Lari tells Daily Hive that the brand stems from a “very personal story”, proclaiming that he has been “a broad man” his entire life. Lari says it was impossible to find clothes he liked and suited at the same time. He says his mother changed his clothes when he was young because he wanted to express himself through fashion. “I’ve always loved fashion, even though fashion never really liked me back.”

Lari’s desire to create a stunning plus size brand didn’t come simply from seeing a need in the industry. He studied fashion in college and worked for Canada’s leading luxury fashion house, where he learned the cut, proportions and seams of the fabrics he used to “modify and build” with his own. line.

The young entrepreneur has even successfully and confidently presented his brand to some of Canada’s richest investors on Season 16 of Dragons’ Den.

“My knowledge of craftsmanship and wearing well-fitting clothes which I also adored is the origin of the Wide brand. Wide, the brand is far from about me, it really is a collective of people coming together to offer men across the country and the world the chance to dress as well as they want, and finally, their confidence in the inside is reflected on the outside.

Large, the brand offers a full collection of clothing, ranging from t-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, pants, jumpsuits and accessories, starting at $ 90.

Lari says the plus size women’s fashion movement has been around for over a decade, but the industry has seen “a very big change in body positivity for women that strangely hasn’t followed for men. large size”.

The Montrealer says his brand is not the number one fashion brand for plus size fashion, but says other outlets “often miss the mark when it comes to plus size fashion, in general.” Lari says they “just fit the regular clothes size” without thinking about larger bodies and the “unique lifestyle and needs” that just don’t work by increasing one size.

Large, the brand is designed to fit plus size men who don’t have a slim alternative. “Our silhouettes put the broad man first instead of hiding him”, explains the company Web page. “Our fabrics stretch and move with agility, allowing for maximum comfort and breathability.”

Lari says her brand aims to serve men with inspiring imagery, marketing and communications at all times so they can “feel continually uplifted by our content.” Our guys have been ignored by the fashion industry for most of their lives until now.

Lari, whose parents immigrated to Montreal in the 1980s from Iran, says Montreal is “at the heart of everything we do,” citing that every aspect of the business is done right here in Montreal. “The essence of our fabulous city is in everything we do!

He says he thinks plus size men are now allowing themselves to indulge their style and discovering their unique fashion voices.

“Tall men have always existed. I just think we’ve always believed as a society that tall men don’t care how they look.

Lari said several new collaborations and collaborations are underway and the Wide brand plans to become the benchmark for plus size men’s clothing. “We want to bring our vision of style, comfort and bodily inclusion to Wide men around the world and showcase the immense talent of our city and country in the process.”