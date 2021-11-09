Ariana Grande wears ’13 Going on 30 ‘dress on’ The Voice ‘





Ariana Grande loves the flashback to the early 2000s, and she referenced one of the era’s most beloved romantic comedies, 13 Going on 30, with her recent outfit on The Voice. Grande’s colorful comeback stole the show! Trae Patton / NBC The Positions singer, 28, sported a recreation of the Versace dress worn by Jennifer Garners character Jenna Rink, (including a 13-year-old girl trapped in a 30-year-old body), as she led the crowd in a Dance thriller at a party. Jennifer Garner starred as Jenna Rink in “13 Going on 30”, the 2004 romantic comedy that has since become a fan favorite. Alamy Stock Photo The Grandes look, which she shared on her Instagram Story, was a perfect tribute to Garners’ classic dress from the movie with its eye-catching green, blue and red design. Grande shared a photo of her comeback look in her Instagram Story. arianagrande / Instagram While she omitted the oversized butterfly necklace worn by Garner in the movie, Grande wore clear, dangling earrings similar to the pair Garner rocked in the movie, and the pink eye shadow, the shiny Grandes’ lipstick and spiky bun were a very young mood. Donatella Versace also endorsed the singers’ comeback look, sharing a few snapshots of Grande’s outfit on her own Instagram page. She appeared to confirm that Grande was wearing an actual dress from the Versace Spring 2003 collection. My beautiful daughter @arianagrande in Versace SS03 for her first live show The Voice !!! the designer wrote on Instagram. You are truly breathtaking !!! Versace also wrote to Grande in her Instagram Story. Hope you enjoyed your first live. I love you. This isn’t the first time Grande has paid homage to Garners’ character in 13 Going on 30. The singer also made a few references to the film in the music video for her 2018 single, thanks, then, recreating the scene where Jenna is wearing. her dollhouse in her own home after Matt, her childhood friend, breaks her heart. It may be nearly two decades since 13-year-old Jenna Rink swapped her body for the 30-year-old, but her iconic Versace dress continues to live on. Last year, the circle also came full circle when the actor who played the teenage version of Jenna, Christa B. Allen, now 29, wore the dress for Halloween. Related:

