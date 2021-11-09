Preview: No. 24 UConn Men’s Basketball vs. CCSU | 6.30 p.m., FS1 / FOX Sports App

Basketball is back! The No. 24 men’s basketball UConn will play his first game since being ousted by Maryland in the first round of the NCAA tournament, against CCSU at Gampel Hall. The Blue Devils are returning to the field looking to improve their 5-16 record from last year, which did not earn them an offer for the Northeastern Conference tournament.

When: 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Or: Gampel Pavilion

TV: FS1 / FOX Sports App

REMARK: Only the start of the game will appear on FS1. FOX is testing whipped coverage with seven Big East games and will show part of each game, then return to the more interesting contests. However, the UConns match will be displayed uninterrupted and in its entirety on the FOX Sports app.

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Line: UConn -32, greater / less than 144

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 88, CCSU 56

College basketball, the regular college basketball with full arenas and energized student sections, will return to Storrs on Tuesday as the UConn men’s basketball program spends opening night taking on a familiar foe in central Connecticut.

The Huskies and Blue Devils also started the pandemic shortened 2020-21 season with a clash in the same building. James Bouknight had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the home side to a 102-75 victory. However, Bouknight is no longer with UConn, as he is now in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, while CCSU has undergone some changes.

Donyell Marshall, who has spent the past five seasons leading the Blue Devils, has mutually agreed to part ways with the school. He finished his tenure with a 40-104 record as a head coach, never finishing higher than eighth in the Northeastern Conference. He was replaced by someone else associated with UConn, Patrick Sellers.

Sellers, a CCSU alumnus and first-time college head coach, was previously a school assistant from 1999 to 2003, although he was recently on the Fairfield staff. He also spent three seasons as UConn’s director of basketball operations and was promoted to associate head coach for an additional three years, going from 2004 to 2010 with the Huskies.

Sellers will be kidding early and often, as he has eight freshmen enrolled, comprising half of his 16-male roster, while Hegel Augustine also joins the team as a transfer graduate from Division II Glenville State College. (West Virginia).

The story is different for UConn, as despite Bouknights leaving, he is the only major factor from last season that is no longer on the roster, although Brandon Adams and Josh Carlton have both moved to George Washington and Houston. , respectively.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley also brought in a four-man freshman class that is ranked No.17 by Rivals. Starring Jordan Hawkins, one of the top 50 players, it also includes the top 100 players Rahsool Diggins and Samson Johnson, while Corey Floyd Jr., a four-star goalie in the 2022 class, has moved on. and joined the Huskies for this season. Hawkins’ debut will have to wait for at least one more game, as Hurley announced the freshman will not play on Tuesday due to an ankle injury.

This strong recruiting class, combined with feedback from graduate students RJ Cole, Tyler Polley, and Isaiah Whaley, has led to one of UConn’s deepest rosters in recent memory.

When UConn has the ball

This edition of the Huskies should have a much more balanced attack. It was clear throughout last season that Bouknight was the focal point of the offense and the Huskies followed the Brooklyn native’s path. He was more comfortable with the ball in his hands and almost all possessions passed through Bouknight in one way or another. However, Cole, who distributed 99 assists in 2020-21 to lead the team, should be able to be a more traditional point guard. He’s not afraid of getting his own points either, as he was one of the most prolific goalscorers in the country at Howard before being transferred to UConn.

The Huskies also have a large stable of winged players including Andre Jackson, Tyrese Martin and Polley, as well as three first-year guards who will factor into the equation in different ways in Diggins, Floyd, Jr. and Hawkins. Hurley will likely mingle with those six, as well as junior full-back Jalen Gaffney, to try and see what works for his team.

On the post, Whaley will be one to watch. Already a dominant defensive player, he took a step forward on the attacking side last year and continued improvement will be a good indication of how far the Huskies could go this season.

A healthy Akok Akok will also be a storyline to follow, as he was treated very conservatively following his return from a torn Achilles at the end of 2020-21. He should be unrestricted this season and if he can build on his impressive freshman season before his injury is intriguing. They will be joined downstairs by more traditional tall men at Johnson and Adama Sanogo.

When CCSU has the ball

UConn will look to improve his defensive performance against the Blue Devils last season, which Hurley called disappointing after the game. The CCSU is not as long as the Huskies, especially on guard, and home teams that traditionally stifle defense should be able to feed off what will likely be an energetic crowd, as the Gampel Pavilion will have a significant number of fans. present for the first time since Senior Day in March 2020.

The Huskies are stacked with low sniping blockers including Akok, Sanogo and Whaley, while Johnson is quite tall, at 6ft 10in, 200lb. At the top, Cole and Martin each averaged at least one steal per game last season, while Gaffney contributed 18 steals in 23 games.

Defense will focus on Nigel Scanlebury, who led the team in minutes last year and scored 8.2 points per game, adding 4.0 assists. Guard Tre Mitchell is the leading returning scorer, having amassed 9.4 points per game last season. Zach Newkirk (6.7 points per game) and Stéphane Ayangma (6.3 points per game) are the only returlers to contribute more than 5.0 points per game.