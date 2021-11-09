Laura Dern and her son campaign for a new gender-neutral fashion line





Lea Dolan, CNN The American label Proenza Schouler, the New York brand that sank Ella Emhoff in her first fashion show earlier this year, unveiled her latest project: a gender-neutral capsule collection presented by Laura Dern and her son, musician and model Ellery Harper. Created in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, the collection is inspired by the great American road trip, according to the co-founders and designers of Proenza Schouler Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. “(The idea was) a story of two traveling people and the relationship between mother and child. In many ways, it’s a celebration of one of the most important relationships in our personal lives; the one with our mothers, ”the duo told CNN Style via email. Clothing is as romantic as it is practical: Floor-to-floor trench coats and chunky, wrap-around knits sit alongside essentials for the road, like bulky weekend bags and recycled cashmere blankets (with a matching cover built with disturbs). Gender neutrality seemed like a natural fit, the designers noted. “We kept the ready-to-wear more spacious and oversized to offer a certain range in terms of size and shape. It sounds like a very “now” approach, ”they said. As the climate crisis has become an increasingly urgent problem, a number of designers and brands are taking steps to incorporate more sustainable practices into their production. For this collection, the designers used unsold fabrics from the Proenza Schouler archives, as well as recycled cashmere passed on from old sweaters and natural tanning methods. “We’ve never done this before,” the designers said of their backbone to eco-friendly tanning, “so we’ve learned a lot from this process.” Currently, the process of dyeing or tanning leather uses a toxic mixture of acids and chemicals to strip and stain the skin of animals. Once the leather is colored, the remaining chemical solution can contaminate rivers, soils and food. “We are always learning and looking for innovative ways to be more thoughtful with our design methods,” they said. “We have been researching over the past year, but there are some practices that are entirely new to us and we always strive to keep sustainability at the forefront. “ Mercedes-Benz is no stranger to the fashion world, creating capsule collections with brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Heron Preston. The automaker also currently sponsors more than 40 fashion events in 27 countries, the most recent being Mercedes-Benz Russia Fashion Week which ended on October 23. The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://keyt.com/news/2021/11/09/laura-dern-and-son-front-campaign-for-new-gender-neutral-fashion-line/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos