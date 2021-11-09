Dominic Calvert-Lewin poses for the fashion cover in flared suit shorts

Dominic Calvert-Lewin isn’t one to shy away from fashion choices and he took to social media on Tuesday to emphasize it again.

Captioned with a butterfly emoji, Calvert-Lewin took to Instagram to reveal that he will be on the cover of The Homme + Magazine for issue 56 of their publication.

Dressed in a white polka dot shirt, black tie and blazer, the Everton and England forward completes the daring look with flared suit shorts, white socks and dress shoes.

Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin used football injury to cover magazine

The outfit is by Prada with the help of fashion stylist Harry Lambert.

While Calvert-Lewin continues to make waves in the fashion industry, the striker is unable to make it in the football world due to an ongoing injury.

The 24-year-old was sidelined by a quadriceps problem – as well as a broken toe – in the first month of the season and has not appeared since scoring in a win on Brighton on August 28.

He was due to return in early October by Everton manager Rafael Benitez, but on October 20 the club released a statement saying their center-forward suffered a setback and will be sidelined for several weeks.

Calvert-Lewin, who scored in each of Everton’s first three games of the season before being sent off, was the club’s top scorer last season with 21 goals in all competitions.

Calvert-Lewin started the season in prolific form, scoring three goals in the first three games

But he has not been listed since injuring his thigh after Everton’s 2-0 win at Brighton on August 28.

In his absence, the Toffees lost their form – winning just two of nine matches in all competitions.

Due to their predicament, coupled with Calvert-Lewin’s injury, Salomon Rondon chose not to join the Venezuelan national team this week to focus on Everton’s sharpness.

The 32-year-old was scheduled to play for his country against Ecuador and Peru, but is determined to use the time instead to improve his fitness, so he’s in top condition for the Toffees.

Rondon joined Everton from Dalian, China on August deadline day and missed pre-season training. While he had maintained a good level of fitness, the absence of those strenuous summer sessions left him below desired levels on his return to the Premier League.

Salomon Rondon won’t play for Venezuela this month as he wants to get fitter for Everton