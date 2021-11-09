Men pretending to be cops tie up victims of Bronx home invasion, fly away with thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry – CBS New York





NEW YORK (CBSNew York) Police said two people were tied up by men posing as cops during a home invasion Tuesday in the Bronx. It happened around 8 a.m. at a house on Country Club Road near Polo Place, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported. READ MORE: Police: Mother charged with murder after 7 year and 10 month old child was found dead in car in Hillsborough, NJ Police said two men wearing NYPD-like clothing entered the house. One also had a gold badge around his neck. They allegedly brandished a gun and tied up two people, including the former wife of the original victims, who showed up while the theft was in progress, before taking $ 30,000 in cash and $ 100,000 in jewelry from a safe. They then fled in his BMW, which has since been recovered, police said. The victims were not injured, but the robbery sent shock waves through the neighborhood. Next door, Christos Papastefanou said he was worried about his 83-year-old mother. This makes me extremely worried, and now I have to find and arrange for his own safety, Papastefanou said. He said Mayor Bill de Blasio was not doing enough to keep New Yorkers safe. READ MORE: “Jashyah is one of us:” East Orange Mayor asks for community help in locating missing teenager Jashyah Moore I think criminals are getting more and more brazen and have nothing to fear, Papastefanou said. The Villa Maria Academy, a private elementary school down the street, was closed shortly after the home invasion. The parents were amazed to hear that the thieves were dressed as cops. Very worrying. Just a very violent kind of feeling. These are people we trust when dressed as police officers. And knowing that they were actually the bad guys isn’t very accommodating, said Jessica Calzolaio. But I don’t know, it’s a little scary, said neighbor Barbara Sarlo. There was a home invasion similar to police identity theft just half a mile from Barkley Avenue on September 28, police said. Investigators are trying to determine whether the two crimes are related. NO MORE NEWS: New York City Children Who Receive COVID Vaccine Eligible For College Scholarship Lottery Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to NYPDConseils Twitter account or submitted online on NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

