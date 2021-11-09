Home Fashion Startup Modern Matter Raises $ 1.2 Million in Funding Round





NORFOLK, Virginia, November 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Modern Matter, a design company and manufacturer of decorative and architectural hardware, announced today that it has $ 1.2 million in seed capital. Modern Matter works with leading designers to develop exclusive hardware designs for luxury home owners. It also targets interior designers, architects and hotels with its unique business program to provide products for prestigious residential and commercial projects. The company will use the new funds to accelerate the development of its e-commerce platform, expand omnichannel distribution and grow its team. In 2022, it will open a new design studio and a distribution center in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Company on track to triple its revenue in 2021. Investors attracted by traction, diverse team and growth opportunities. Major investors include TiE DC, 757 Angels and CEO of Bassett Furniture Rob spillman, and former CEO of Amway EMEA Samir behl. “TiE’s goal is to foster entrepreneurship for the benefit of both the entrepreneur and the local community,” said Rajesh Rai, TiE DC board member. “We are delighted to support Rishap Malhotra and his team at Modern Matter in building a world-class and leading business from Virginia. “ 757 Angels Executive Director Monique Adams echoes Rai’s enthusiasm; “Given that less than 1% of seed funding goes to minority founders and less than 3% to female founders, it is even more exciting to see investors supporting Modern Matter’s diverse founding team as they build a nationally recognized brand, ”said Adams. Designers Michelle nussbaumer and Eddie ross, who have designed products for the company, and other angel investors also contributed to the round. Growth in home fashion fueled by e-commerce and customer experience With less than 20% of sales passing through online channels, the 400 billion dollars The US home decor e-commerce market is massively underdeveloped. Modern Matter fills this void by leveraging proprietary technology to drive discovery, engagement, and transactions. “Several product categories in the home fashion space have been commoditized and are stuck in the old retail model. We identify these categories and fill product gaps by leveraging the customer experience at every touchpoint, ”said Rishap Malhotra, CEO of Modern Matter. “Over half of our designs can be customized by consumers conveniently on our website and can be delivered in three to four days. We’re the only hardware brand to offer this, ”said Kat Mulford, co-founder of Modern Matter. About modern matter Handcrafted from solid brass and accented with luxury materials, Modern Matter’s unique and exclusive designs redefine hardware. Formed in 2019, its clients include owners of luxury homes, major furniture brands and hotel groups. Modern Matter products are available at modern-material.comand in select luxury hardware showrooms. Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-fashion-startup-modern-matter-raises-1-2-million-in-seed-round-301420325.html SOURCE Modern Material

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.johnsoncitypress.com/home-fashion-startup-modern-matter-raises-1-2-million-in-seed-round/article_2e3639c1-9dd9-56be-a844-e78ac58a951e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos