Victoria’s Secret slip-on dress goes viral on TikTok

When an innocent TikTok user carries an item of clothing that is too good for his followers to resist, chaos ensues. Usually it sells out in a few days (sometimes a few minutes), only to then be out of stock or available for pre-order only for the next few months. When does that piece come from a larger retailer with tons of backstock, though? Everyone has the chance to get their hands on the It Piece in question. Today is this sumptuous slip dress by Victorias Secret.

Last year a stunning mini dress from Palace of mirrors went viral on the app, with users swooning over its delicate figure and sparkling mugs. That said, it was out of the price range of most buyers, so many just tinkered with vintage briefs to achieve the look. Mirror Palais is currently closed to orders, but plans to refresh its site after a pop-up in New York this month.

What can a girl do with nowhere to buy a pretty dress? Just in time for the holiday season, it looks like VS has ditched its own version of a low-key slip with just the right amount of sparkle and TikTok is already singing its praises. User @eirunneba had the first video to appear on my For You page. Run, don’t walk, to Victorias Secret. This dress is so gorgeous, she wrote, noting that she was already sold out in her size at her local VS store.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to people, and we only offer products that we think you will love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link in this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale.

Fortunately, however, it is currently available online in all sizes, XS-XXL which according to their size chart can accommodate sizes 0-20. Not bad, VS! The brand isn’t known to be the most inclusive, so seeing this piece exceed its usual size Large earns them brownie points in my book.

And of course, it’s super gorgeous. The single brief features rhinestone-edged cups with a hint of lace on the bust, adjustable straps with a hint of sequins and a bra-style hook and eye closure at the back.

In the comments section under Eirunns TikTok, tons of users are thankful for bringing the slip to their attention, while others are concerned that it might sell out soon. That’s why I’m here to tell you before it’s gone for good!

The dress (which strangely doesn’t have a name on the site) can be found in the Its The Little Things boutique tab. And that’s not the only piece of VS to go TikTok-viral! In the summer, tons of their strapless-style tops got a boost (pun intended) after Bridgerton’s success caused fans to turn to princesscore silhouettes.

My favorite is the Dream Angels lace corset bra top, which I have in 3 colors. As a 34F, I enter the Large without any problem, even if it goes up to XXL. The new black velvet iteration is perfect for holiday party outfits, so grab it very soon on TikTok.

Now is also a good time to note that the extraordinary fashionista Hailey Bieber is a new member of the VS collective, serving as the face of their limited edition stretch silk collection. The new 4-piece silk gift set, available in four prints, looks great on her.

It’s available in sizes XS-XL, and if $ 300 for pajamas seems a bit silly, I highly recommend the Silk and lace camisole set for just under $ 100, or the Washable silk pants for $ 98, which I carry around the house.

At the end of the line ? Whether you are looking for a sexy bustier, an evening dress, or silky pajamas, it seems that visiting the VS site is a hell of a good idea. All of the above are TikTok approved!