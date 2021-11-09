Fashion industry to miss emissions target despite COP26 commitment





Fashion brands such as Burberry and H&M are among 130 companies that have pledged to halve their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but the industry as a whole will be well below its trajectory current. Leading brands lifted their target this week from a previous target of a one-third reduction in emissions set in 2018, as part of an effort to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C since pre-industrial times under the Paris Agreement. However, the signatories of the update UN Fashion Charter, including LVMH, Kering, Chanel, Nike, Adidas and Puma, make up only a fraction of the sprawling clothing and footwear industry. Global industry was responsible for around 4% of total greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, which is comparable to the combined emissions of France, Germany and the UK, according to McKinsey. “The industry realized that the 2018 commitment was not enough,” said Achim Berg, fashion manager at McKinsey. “We should be celebrating that this is going in the right direction, but the entire industry needs to turn commitments into action.” Brands have 12 months to submit plans on how they will achieve the updated goal. Regardless of the fashion charter, brands took advantage of COP26 to announce various climate-related initiatives. Pangaia, marketed as an eco-friendly and ethical manufacturing label, hosted a roundtable in Glasgow to raise awareness among diminished bee populations, while the boot brand Ugg launched a partnership with a shoemaking company, encouraging customers to restore their shoes (for $ 80), rather than buying a new pair. “COP26 is a platform that can show what is possible if we bring innovators, suppliers, customers and other partners to find innovative solutions. Said Kim Hellström, Head of Climate Strategy at H&M. “But it also shows that there is still a long way to go to significantly reduce our industry’s footprint.” Along with updated emission reduction commitments, the charter promises to reduce the environmental impact of the use of materials such as cotton, viscose, polyester, wool and leather. The textile sector this week also called for a policy change to encourage the use of “environmentally preferred” materials, such as organic cotton and recycled fibers. advised Unless brands work on their supply chains, “we’re not going to get where we need to be,” said Holly Syrett, director of sustainability at nonprofit Global Fashion Agenda. Approximately 70 percent of industry greenhouse gas emissions come from the production of energy-intensive raw materials. Syrett said the high profile of popular brands such as Nike, H&M and owners of luxury brands such as LVMH and Kering could influence industry targets. “Because of this heightened awareness and because the goal has changed, we have a higher level of ambition and this will help us unlock the necessary investment,” said Syrett. <> Climate capital Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Check out FT’s coverage here. Are you curious about the FT’s commitments to environmental sustainability? Learn more about our scientific goals here

