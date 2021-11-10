



A women’s fashion and accessories store, which initially filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its stores in 2019, has plans for a return to the Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. The Wind Creek location was one of 261 Charming charlie stores in 38 states that would have closed two years ago. It plans to reopen in its original space opposite the general store on the lower level. It is not clear when the doors will reopen; Wind Creek spokeswoman Julia Corwin did not immediately return requests for additional information on Tuesday. Founded in 2004 by an entrepreneur Charles Chanaratsopon, the chain says its newly reopened stores will include Charming Charlies’ usual color grouping model and an extensive catalog, according to a Press release. The store is known for its clothing, handbags, costume jewelry, gifts, beauty items, shoes, scarves, tech gadgets, travel items, pets and kids, as well as its RSVP and special occasion pieces. The company announced a national expansion last March. The move comes after Charming Charlie filed two Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection cases in 2018 and 2019, respectively, which is considered what professionals in the restructuring industry are calling Chapter 22 bankruptcy. according to USA Today. The company then said in its court case it was facing unsustainable operating expenses, including onerous leases at a time when so many physical stores faced immense competition online. Soon also available at the sales center will be Angry Jacks Ax Throwing Club. His move into the space vacated by fashion retailer Van Heusen | IZOD Golf. The site, owned by husband-and-wife team AJ and Nikki Mitchell from Downingtown, County Chester, initially announced in July plans to open the outlet center. It is not clear if there have been any delays in the plans; neither the Mitchell’s nor the Corwins could be contacted for further information. The concept of Angry Jacks is to have customers experience lots of friendly competitions in a causal atmosphere, according to the company’s website. Wind Creek will be the fourth site for Angry Jacks, which already has three other sites in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and Elkton, Maryland. Angry Jacks Ax Throwing Club Plans To Move Into Space Left Vacant By Longtime Fashion Retailer Van Heusen Soon | IZOD Golf. The site is owned by husband and wife team AJ and Nikki Mitchell from Downingtown, Co. Chester. Charming Charlie and Angry Jacks Ax Throwing Club will join Bonworth, another women’s fashion and accessories boutique that opened last summer. It moved to the lower-level space vacated by GH Bass & Co. The retailer has been around for about four decades with retail stores in 14 states, according to the Company Website. There are at least eight vacant positions at the brand center. Here’s where shoppers will find empty spaces: one between Hartstrings and Famous Footwear; two next to the space that will house Charming Charlie; one between the general store and Corningware Corelle & More; two between Talbots and Kay Jewelers; and two next to Coach. The factory hub, 77 Wind Creek Boulevard, offers its two levels of premium brands at affordable prices. The site is popular with shoppers, connecting the casino and the hotel. Subscribe now and support the local journalism you rely on and trust. Pamela Sroka-Holzmann can be reached at [email protected].

