Heiress Ivy Getty walked down the aisle in a wedding dress made of shattered mirrors





Heiress Ivy Getty wore a mirrored wedding dress during her ceremony in San Francisco on Thursday.

Getty married Tobias Engel in an intricate dress designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.

“My grandmother always wore John Galliano’s designs,” Getty told Vogue. Heiress Ivy Getty wore a stunning four-layer dress made of broken mirrors at her wedding ceremony Thursday, Vogue reports. Ivy Getty, the 26-year-old great-granddaughter of oil mogul J. Paul Getty, who was once the richest man in the world according to Vanity Fair, married photographer Tobias Engel at San Francisco City Hall. The high-profile wedding featured “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy as the bridesmaid, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officiated the ceremony, according to Vogue. Getty wore two bespoke dresses designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, a mirror dress at the ceremony, and a pink tulle dress with an aquamarine choker at the reception. Galliano told Vogue’s Alexandra Macon that the first wedding dress consisted of four layers – a full corset to match Getty’s skin tone, two layers of tulle dresses, and a final layer of mirror fragments. “A large percentage of the dress is a real mirror, but because it has to walk in it, we created a substance that would resemble a real mirror but weigh a lot less,” said Galliano, adding that “the fragments are linked together. with thread, as jewelry. ” Video: This invention helps brides navigate the toilet in their dresses In an Instagram post shared by Getty on Monday, she thanked Galliano and Maison Margiela “for making the two most beautiful wedding dresses I have ever seen”. She wrote: “I am so grateful that I got to see the love and true artistry and thought that you put into making all of my dresses and wedding dresses.” Getty added that Galliano collaborated with Louboutin to create two pairs of heels to go with his wedding dresses. The story continues Getty told Vogue her decision to have Galliano designed the dresses was inspired by her grandmother, who died in 2020. “My grandmother always wore John Galliano’s designs,” she said. “After my grandmother passed away – she was really more like a mother to me – I felt that connection with John. I knew I wanted him to design my wedding dress.” Her bridal look for the ceremony contained other nods to Getty’s grandmother as well as her father, John Gilbert Getty, who also died in 2020, and Galliano himself, according to Vogue. Galliano embroidered walnuts on Getty’s veil as a nod to the matriarch who grew up on a nut farm, and her sapphire engagement ring is surrounded by diamonds from her grandmother. Getty said her veil was also embroidered with guitars as a tribute to her father, who was a musician, and elephants, as a tribute to Galliano. “John and I were joking, and he told me I could put anything on the veil, even dancing elephants! At that point, I knew I had to include dancing elephants on my veil in remember John himself, ”Getty told Vogue. “My veil embodies the people and the moments that have brought me to this day.” Representatives for Ivy Getty and John Galliano did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Read the original article on Initiated

