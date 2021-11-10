Indian designer finds sustainable path to high fashion

Indian designer reuses unused pieces of fabric that factories throw away. Kriti Tula assembles clothes for men and women like durable choice for high-end clothing.

The New Delhi-based high-end designer clothing company is called Doodlage. She and her workers collect the unwanted Fabric of factories which is dismissed for minor problems. They then assemble the fabric to create clothes like dresses and sarees, which are a traditional form of Indian dress. They sell for around $ 100 each.

His business also includes men’s clothing. It has shirts made from small pieces of different fabrics that are put together to create one piece. One of the fabrics used on these shirts is denim.

Tula said the company was created out of concern for climate change and the fashion the effects of industry on the environment.





Tula worked in large clothing export companies. She said she saw the environmental cost of high fashion in these companies. She saw the waste of fabric and water, and the harmful chemicals that are used in the production process.

Tula told Reuters that whatever we wear at any given time ” impacts everything we eat and use and we breathe.

The $ 2.4 trillion global fashion industry is responsible for 8-10 percent of global greenhouse gas production. The United Nations Environment Program said in 2019 that was more than all international flights and shipping combined.

He added that the industry is also the second largest user of water. It produces 20 percent of all the water used in the world.

Tula said finding the fabric the factories were throwing away was difficult at first. She added that the prices of the products had to be higher than what many buyers might have thought they would have to pay for reused clothing.

However, she said her company has slowly found vendors and partners who love her environmental concerns.

His company also makes soft toys for children, paper made from scraps of fabric, and parts that carry items like bags and purses.

Sunil Kataria reported this story to Reuters. Gregory Stachel adapted it for VOA Learning English. Susan Shand was the editor.

Words in this story

durable adj. involving methods that do not deplete or completely destroy natural resources

Fabric nm woven or knitted material: fabric

Jeans nm a strong cotton fabric generally blue which is used in particular to make jeans

fashion nm the business of creating and selling clothes in new styles

impact v. have a strong and often bad effect on (something or someone): affect

use v. eat or drink (something)