Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The stars delivered very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of Gucci House, the high-stakes fashion film directed by Ridley Scott and which delves deeply into the history of the House of Gucci. Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and many more were on the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, all dressed in cuts that did not disappoint.
Leto, for example, is one of the Gucci brand ambassadors, a muse and a lookalike for the brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, which is why we expected nothing less than a head-to-head adjustment. brand feet. Gaga, a celebrity who really likes themes, did the same in a purple pleated dress, which she accessorized with black platform boots. And Hayek wouldn’t have died without a Gucci look, especially since her husband, François-Henri Pinault, is the president of Gucci’s parent company.
Adam Driver, an actor who rarely, if ever, stacks on The Flash, took a different path from his costars and wore a stylish two-piece suit from Burberry. He’s also the face of the brand’s latest fragrance, so it makes sense. Seemingly devoid of branding, Jeremy Irons, whose effortless fit seemed to have pulled him out of his closet.
Now that Hgucci house is slated for release on November 24 (and in theaters too; remember those?), there will undoubtedly be a number of red carpet events in the coming weeks. But since it’s the first one, and because the looks were so beautiful, we just had to create a photo gallery for, you know, posterity.
Jared leto
Understanding the mission, of course, is Jared Leto, who wore a blue velvet suit with a Gucci shawl lapel, which he accessorized with a silver minaudière, white scarred boots, and a diamond necklace.
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons is one of the most stylish men in history – a feeling he proves once again with a black overcoat, turtleneck, faded waistcoat, and navy pants (tucked into socks, nothing less). The perfect pair of beat-’em-up boots is no slouch.
Adam Pilot
Adam Driver, who wore a notched-lapel Burberry suit and shiny black dress shoes, kept things streamlined.
Marc Jacques-Burton
At the opposite end of Leto’s color spectrum is designer Marc Jacques-Burton, who wore the same velvet suit, but this time in red.
Ozwald Boateng and Emilia Boateng
Fashion designer Ozwald Boateng dressed to impress in a patterned navy three-piece, which he accessorized with ombre boots.
Kevin Ulrich
The film’s executive producer, Kevin Ulrich, followed Driver’s lead in wearing a simple two-piece.
Alexandre tega
Influencer Tega Alexander wore a signature turtleneck in white with a black suit, a very effective study in a high contrast walk-in closet.
Magdalena Sverlander and Jason McNab
Red carpet regulars Magdalena Sverlander and Jason McNab faced off in all-black outfits.
Lady Gaga
All-Shebang star Lady Gaga didn’t disappoint in a puffy, pleated dress from Gucci.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo rocked her jaws in a blue knit sweater and matching skirt, which she complemented with a Bottega Veneta bag and Schiaparelli jewelry.
Salma hayek
Salma Hayek not only stars in the film, but is also married to the chairman of Gucci’s parent company, Kering. So better believe the actress portrayed in a gold lamé dress from Gucci.
Bimini Bon-Bolash
Drag star Bimini Bon-Boulash dismantled the patriarchy in an asymmetric velvet dress, wedge heels and shirred patent leather gloves.
Caroline Daur
Influencer Caroline Daur showed her love for Gucci in a head-to-toe look of the brand.
Camille Cottin
Comedian Camille Cottin looked serious in an opaque white blouse and cream-colored palazzo pants.
