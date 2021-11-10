Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The stars delivered very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of Gucci House, the high-stakes fashion film directed by Ridley Scott and which delves deeply into the history of the House of Gucci. Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and many more were on the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, all dressed in cuts that did not disappoint.

Leto, for example, is one of the Gucci brand ambassadors, a muse and a lookalike for the brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, which is why we expected nothing less than a head-to-head adjustment. brand feet. Gaga, a celebrity who really likes themes, did the same in a purple pleated dress, which she accessorized with black platform boots. And Hayek wouldn’t have died without a Gucci look, especially since her husband, François-Henri Pinault, is the president of Gucci’s parent company.

Adam Driver, an actor who rarely, if ever, stacks on The Flash, took a different path from his costars and wore a stylish two-piece suit from Burberry. He’s also the face of the brand’s latest fragrance, so it makes sense. Seemingly devoid of branding, Jeremy Irons, whose effortless fit seemed to have pulled him out of his closet.

Now that Hgucci house is slated for release on November 24 (and in theaters too; remember those?), there will undoubtedly be a number of red carpet events in the coming weeks. But since it’s the first one, and because the looks were so beautiful, we just had to create a photo gallery for, you know, posterity.