Lady Gaga says she wore a ‘bulletproof’ dress at Joe Biden’s inauguration





Lady Gaga protected herself in a fashionable fashion when President Joe Bidens was inaugurated in January. In a new interview with British Vogue, the Bad Romance singer revealed that the stunning ensemble she wears while singing the national anthem is bulletproof. This is one of my favorite things that I have ever worn. I wore this Schiaparelli design for the grand opening and nobody knows, but it’s a bulletproof dress, she revealed. The 35-year-old wore a personalized look by Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry, which included a navy jacket, a red silk ball skirt and a gold dove brooch. It’s unclear how exactly the dress was bulletproof, but it’s obvious Lady Gaga was a huge fan of the patriotic look. When I saw this golden dove I knew it was the right piece and I knew Schiaparelli was an Italian fashion house, it was something that I really, really wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian woman. -American who would sing for President 45 to leave and invite President 46 to take office, Gaga told British Vogue. President Bidens’ inauguration came just days after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, which heightened security concerns. Ahead of her inaugural performance, the House of Gucci actress took to Twitter to share her hopes for a positive and safe event in Washington, DC. I pray that tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans, she wrote at the time. A day for love, not hate. A day for acceptance not fear. A day to dream of our future joy as a country. A non-violent dream, a dream that protects our souls. Love, from the Capitol.

