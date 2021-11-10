Ariana Grande shines in cutout Versace dress as she attends her first live show The Voice

Ariana Grande looked stunning in a tight, cutout green and blue Versace dress on Monday night.

The beauty, 28, said she was attending her first live show for The Voice competition series.

“Thank you so much Donatella Versace,” the former Disney star said in one of her images where she wore light pink eyeshadow and dramatic winged eyeliner. She also said she was so “satisfied” with her look.

The dress is the same one Jennifer Garner wore when she danced to Michael Jackson’s Thriller in the 2004 film 13 Going On 30.

Donatella took to social media to confirm the dress was part of Versace’s Spring 2003 ready-to-wear collection.

“My beautiful daughter @arianagrande in Versace SS03 for her first live show The Voice !!!” Donatella wrote. She also called the singer “breathtaking”.

It comes just when she said she only wanted to pull out a beauty line if it felt “super authentic” to her.

The singer launches REM Beauty on Friday and the God Is A Woman hitmaker admitted she wouldn’t have invested in the business if it hadn’t sounded “super intentional.”

“It has to be super intentional, super passionate and super authentic to me,” she said during a Zoom call to promote the brand People witnessed.

“I spent a lot of time in the makeup chair. Now redefining my relationship and having my own version of it will hopefully inspire people to express themselves in new ways.

The “positions” hitmaker then went on to explain how very similar product preparation is to writing a pop song “in a weird way”.

She said, “These are totally different selling points of storytelling, but they hold hands in a weird way.

‘When you write a song, [you’re] spend time with the pre-chorus to make sure the notes set up the hook in the correct way.

– Or make sure the harmonies don’t clash with the bells in the background. It’s the same as putting these formulas together and making sure everything is complementary. ‘

On why she named the brand after her song of the same name from the 2018 LP “Sweetener”, she said: “I feel like this song really encompasses a lot of my favorite parts of my sound. phonetically In addition, with rapid eye movements and focusing on dreams, the eyes are our most effective communicators.

“You can say more with the way you look at someone than with words sometimes.

“This is what we use to dream and rest, and so much beauty is going on there. We really wanted to focus on the eyes for our main drop.

Ariana previously dipped her toes into the beauty world with the launch of several fragrances, including Cloud, R.EM, and Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum, and made millions of dollars on her end.