Ariana Grande wears Jennifer Garner’s 13 Going on 30 dress





As the editors of POPSUGAR, we independently select and write things that we like and think you will like, too. If you purchase a product that we have recommended, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. What’s better than Ariana Grande kicking off her first live show for The voice in Jenna Rink’s vintage Versace dress? Frankly, nothing and Donatella agrees. Grande and her stylist Mimi Cuttrell recreated everyone’s favorite 13 In progress 30 moment in the custom design that Jennifer Garner wore, even selecting similar chandelier earrings and beaded bracelets. “My beautiful girl @arianagrande in Versace SS03 for her first The voice live show !!! Donatella Versace wrote on Instagram, celebrating the reuse moment on her feed. We see more of this direction towards sustainability and fabric reuse on the red carpet, with celebrities borrowing from iconic fashion moments. in history as both a tribute and contemporary interpretation. Ariana, who is launching her REM Beauty line and has also just been announced to star in a film adaptation of Bad, has a lot to sing and dance to right now, and we can’t think of a better party-worthy mini dress. Going forward, remember Versace’s nostalgic onscreen look and see how it trickles down to retailers or small businesses on Etsy for those who want to wear the costume like Ariana Grande (albeit at a higher price point). affordable).

