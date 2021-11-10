United Colors of Benetton now sells hijabs for women and men





Photo by Benetton / Instagram The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page. Content of the article United Colors of Benetton may be more famous in Europe, or in a time machine for the ’80s, but the Italian brand still has an impact. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article Benetton started selling hijabs for women and men. The colors are the basics black, red, green and yellow and the scarves are marked at 29.95 ($ 50). Gender neutral hijabs were created in partnership with Italian rapper and record producer Ghali Amdouni. The hijab is a unique garment that I wanted a lot, he said, according to the Daily mail . There was no resistance from the company to include it in the collection. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article Unisex Stretch Fabric Hijab, read description on Benetton website . Small contrasting print on the left side that combines the Benetton logo with Ghalis G. This accessory belongs to the United Colors of Ghali capsule collection, created by Ghali. We apologize, but this video failed to load. The headgear was mainly disseminated on social media, with many poking fun at the frivolity of it all. One person wrote: More humiliation does not fit in this ad for an alleged unisex hijab. A garment which does not oppress men, but which has been imposed on millions of women and girls. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article In 2016, a movement in Iran was started called Men In Hijab, where men wore the female headscarf to show solidarity with their loved ones and wives. The Ghalis collection debuted during Milan Fashion Week, where the artist explained why he thought it was an important item to include. HASSAN: The oxymoron of feminists wearing the hijab HASSAN: Khamanei’s latest ridiculous hijab decision FATAH: Hijab rejection sentences woman to 24 years in prison When I was a child, I was bullied at school, there was no one to represent me, whereas now it is normal, he said. I’m tired of hearing how anything Arabic or Tunisian is associated with something negative, explained Ghali, who was born in Milan to Tunisian parents. When I was little, my mother was afraid that I would go out with my Arab companions, she preferred that I have Italian friends. He added: Now I think it’s important to say that this diversity is added value, that’s what makes me unique. Share this article in your social network Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Sign up to receive daily news from the Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Calgary Herald Headline News will be in your inbox soon. We encountered a problem while registering. Try Again

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calgaryherald.com/life/fashion-beauty/united-colors-of-benetton-now-sells-hijabs-for-women-and-men The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos