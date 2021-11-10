11 cute and comfy sweater dresses to wear this winter

From Chelsea boots to trench coats, there are a handful of tried and true fashion staples that we find ourselves reaching for every time the temperature drops. And for more formal occasions, a sweater dress is one of those essentials.

Comfortable, fashionable and easy to style, sweater dresses are the quintessential winter wardrobe staple, even if many people don’t immediately think of them that way. “Most people don’t think of a dress when they think of fall and winter because it’s more revealing or doesn’t provide as much coverage,” the fashion stylist said. Gianna Nucci noted. “But that’s what I love about a sweater dress, it helps add a bit of variety to your cold weather wardrobe.”

Here, we asked Nucci to share her tips on how to wear the basic piece for every occasion this season, whether you’re heading to a holiday party or meeting up with friends for a casual get-together.

How to style a sweater dress

Sweater dresses tend to fall into two main categories: tight styles or more casual and oversized styles. The tighter options, which are typically made from a lighter ribbed knit material, are more suited for evening outings, Nucci said. Think of the end of the year celebrations, romantic dates or drinks with friends. When wearing one, consider complementing the look with socks, high boots, and party jewelry.

More casual styles, on the other hand, are great for work days, lunch with friends, and more. These can be worn on their own or layered under a faux fur jacket or vest, Nucci said. If you are worried that the dress is too bulky, you can also put on a belt to accentuate your waist.

Both short and long boot styles pair well with these dresses, but Nucci said you want to be aware of the height of your boots, so it doesn’t make you look shorter. Go for taller options with shorter dresses and ankle boots with longer dresses.

With that in mind, we asked Nucci for their sweater dress recommendations and also found some top rated and best selling options for you to consider.

Women’s sweater dresses

Quince Mongolian cashmere turtleneck sweater dress

Available in four colors, Nucci loves this classic sweater dress, which features a relaxed but tailored fit. And at $ 89, it’s practically a steal for a cashmere dress.

Lombard Wayf High Neck Jumper Dress

This option features unique shoulder details, which Nucci says adds some interest to the dress. It also hugs the body well without being too tight or too baggy, she said.

According to Nucci, this very chic dress can be worn in many ways; pull it over both shoulders to show some skin or wear it asymmetrically over one shoulder.

Stand out at your next holiday party in this dress. Between the tie in the front and the cutout in the back, it has so many stylish details that are sure to get a compliment.

Reviews say it’s the perfect sweater dress for the season, and it’s easy to see why. It has a chic turtleneck, a slim fit and is made of a soft fabric that will keep you warm all night long.

Make a statement with this spectacular balloon sleeve sweater dress. It comes in three bright colors, we think the red option is a great choice for the holiday season.

We bet this turtleneck dress is as comfortable as it looks. The style comes in 24 colors and patterns, including a trendy beige and cheetah print. Take just one or make a few to have one to wear for every occasion.

This cable-knit dress is ideal for everyday wear. You can pair it with ankle boots for work or dress it up with heels for a night out on the town.

Lulus The Best Yet Ribbed Bodycon Jumper Dress

“This dress is so warm and luxurious,” wrote one reviewer. “Looks like I spent a lot more money on it than I did. Paired with cute ankle boots or heels [I] Can’t wait to wear it to an event, a holiday party or anywhere! “

Stand out from the pack in this hit cardigan-style dress. It can be worn alone or layered over a shirt. Available in four colors and in regular, tall and short sizes, it will be the perfect addition to your seasonal wardrobe.

Embrace the casual side of the trend with this hit dress, featuring a drawstring hood for a laid back feel.

