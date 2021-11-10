Duke vs Kentucky score takeaway: freshmen Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels push the Blue Devils past the Wildcats





Duke freshman sensation Paolo Banchero and his junior teammate Wendell Moore Jr. both had cramps throughout the second half, but No.9 Duke still sent Kentucky No.10 impressively to the Champions Classic on Tuesday 79-71 to open its season with a winning statement. Banchero, who played 31 minutes and looked hampered for much of the second half, put in an outstanding performance on his college debut as he showed off his potential No.1 pick with 22 points and seven rebounds. His freshman Trevor Keels also made his monster debut, scoring a record 25 points – including 16 in the second half – on 10 out of 18 shots. Keels came alive as Banchero made his way to the bench and later in the changing rooms to treat cramps. Kentucky to their credit trailed up to 15 points in the second half, but fought to the end. With a new but old core of veteran players led by transfers Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler, the Wildcats’ shiny new toys dazzled with team highs of 17 and 16 points, respectively. But the UK managed 16 fewer free throw attempts, committed 13 turnovers and allowed 19 points on those turnovers in a game in which they could never get over the bump. With the win, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski opens his 42nd – and final – season at Duke on a high note with a win over Hall of Fame coach John Calipari and a club that opened the season. ranked in the top 10. It is Duke’s ninth victory in his last 11 meetings with Kentucky and brings the schedule to 7-2 against the United Kingdom under Krzyzewski. Here are three takeaways from Tuesday night’s game. 1. Duke’s Banchero is the real deal Banchero was No.1 in the CBS Sports preseason Top 30 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings and n ° 1 of our preseason NBA Draft Model. Too early for the victory lap on that one, I admit, but after 40 minutes of college basketball action, I feel like it’s a safe bet he’ll finish the season in the same place. The 6-foot-10 freshman showed off his well-polished play throughout with a smooth stroke, intermediate play and, yes, even some assignments on the ball as a initiator and creator. He finished with 22 points in 31 minutes and went 7 of 11 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free throw line and was, quite clearly, the best player on the pitch by a wide margin. He’s a player who should not only elevate Duke to a new level as a serious contender, but also a player we should now consider a true POY contender. 2. Duke’s length and strength stand out Kentucky big man Tshiebwe got his own – he had 19 rebounds on the night and dominated the glass – but Duke’s length and physique bothered the Wildcats all night. When it wasn’t Keels heading towards the basket, it was Theo John who was disrupting the painting. When it wasn’t Jeremy Roach jumping into the passing lanes, it was Mark Williams defending the rim and crushing the shots. Duke’s length and athleticism are a real asset. Even against a talented and experienced team from Kentucky, it simply passed them. 3. Another star emerges Along with AJ Griffin and Banchero, I liked Duke at 16-1 as one of my best value bets at the start of the season. Turns out I might have picked the wrong co-star for Banchero. Keels was a monster in his debut at both ends of the field with a high of 25 points and 3 steals. There was a lot of buzz about him during the preseason – most expected him to be a major contributor – but he looked like a legitimate co-star alongside Banchero on Tuesday. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/duke-vs-kentucky-live-game-updates-college-basketball-scores-champions-classic-highlights/live/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos