Britney Spears reveals Donatella Versace designs her wedding dress

Britney Spears was all the rage on her Instagram page this Tuesday, wearing a puffy gum dress with layered skirts.

However, the 39-year-old pop star, who is engaged to fitness trainer Sam Asghari, assured fans in her caption: “No, that’s not my bahahah wedding dress !!!!”

She then revealed a juicy detail about her upcoming wedding dress sharing: “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak. Good night, friends !!!!’

Britney’s latest Instagram album featured several photos of her swinging between various poses in her pink evening gown.

With some striking cosmetic work including dark eye makeup, she pulled out her best smoking model look for the camera.

For a wacky video included in the album, she even took the ensemble’s tulle outer skirt and playfully threw it over her head.

Donatella and Britney have a long history – as the designer reminded her Instagram followers with a snap she posted in May.

Beside an old photo of her with Britney, the fashionista wrote: “This flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, she looked glamorous in Versace.”

Donatella gushed: “I will never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and always will be magic !!!!

The news of Britney’s wedding dress comes just over a month after her father Jamie was removed from his guardianship of his estate.

By this point, he had been its curator for 13 years, dating back to his notorious split in 2007 and 2008.

During this time, she sadly shaved her completely bald head and rode on a paparazzi car with an umbrella.

The situation came to a head when authorities and paramedics arrived at Britney’s home one day in January 2008 because she was defying a court order to hand over her young sons to their father Kevin Federline.

A stalemate would have occurred during which Britney would have barricaded herself in a bathroom with one or her two children.

The following month, Jamie was successful in securing an emergency temporary guardianship which was made permanent later in the year.

Since her legal victory over her father last September, Britney has accused her mother Lynne of being the real mastermind behind the guardianship.

Last week, she posted and then deleted a dazzling Instagram post telling her mom, “You know exactly what you’ve been doing.”

Britney said: “Pssss my dad may have started guardianship 13 years ago but what people don’t know is my mom was the one who gave him the idea !!!! “

The Toxic frontman is still fighting a legal battle to end the overall guardianship and has an upcoming hearing this Friday.

“This week is going to be very interesting for me,” she wrote on Instagram Monday evening. ‘I haven’t prayed for anything more in my life !!!’

She added: “I know I said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry, but I’m just a human and I think you would feel the same if you were me !!! ‘Either way, it’s a new day and I can’t say I’ll never complain again … because who knows !!! God bless you all and have a nice day.

Sam proposed to Britney a few months ago and is set to become her third husband, following in the footsteps of childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander – who she was only married to 55 hours with – and Kevin Federline.

So happy: Sam proposed to Britney a few months ago and is expected to become her third husband; they are pictured during a Lakers game in Los Angeles in 2017