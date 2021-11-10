Nebraska Men’s Basketball Devastatingly Loses 75-74 to Western Illinois | Sports

74 points, 37 rebounds, 31 free throws, three blocks and eight steals, six assists, 39% from the field, 25% from the 3-point line, 12 turnovers, unbalanced use rates, a chorus of boos, moans and screams, all of these are parts of a loss.

With 34 seconds left in the Nebraska men’s basketball game against Western Illinois, second-year guard CJ Wilcher extended the Nebraskas lead with a free throw. With a 73-69 lead, the team looked set to escape an early season scare. Then he didn’t.

A back-to-back pair of 3s broke the Nebraskas’ backs and, after a savage layup from senior guard Alonzo Verge, the game was over. A season full of promise came face to face on opening night.

Unfortunately for head coach Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers, the loss was not an aberration, nor even all of that undeserved. Systemic and predictable problems have arisen, making loss inevitable.

The game started off stagnant for the Nebraskas offense. It took two minutes after the start of the game for Nebraska to score, and another minute before they scored a basket.

First-year goaltender Bryce McGowens was one of the offensive figureheads, ending the game with a 33.1% use rate. His final divisions were largely respectable, going 7 of 18 on the field with an excellent 10-12 on the line, but in those crucial early parts of the game the five-star rookie looked rambling in Hoiberg’s offense.

Instead of pushing hard in transition when receiving the ball, McGowens was at the start of the game slow in possession of the ball. Instead of opting for the tempo-boosting Hoiberg training, McGowens opted for much less effective half-court sets.

But to blame the general malfunction of infractions at night, and if it was malfunction, the team only shot 25% off the 3-point line and were only saved by a solid free throw shot, on a player slightly missing the point.

That was my biggest concern with what happened when adversity hit us, and obviously we didn’t handle it well tonight, Hoiberg said after the game. When the ball didn’t go into the hoop early on, I just felt like we were trying to do it one-on-one and one-on-one and it’s disappointing to get there.

The most damning proof of this has come from the attendance numbers. By the end of the game, the Huskers had only collected six assists for their 23 field goals, including five in the second half, for an assists-to-field goals ratio of just 26 percent.

By comparison, the Huskers’ assist-to-goals-scored ratio was 54.6% per kenpom.com, and in the 2013-14 season at Iowa State, Hoibergs’ offense averaged 62.4 percent.

It was all about us. We rather let what they did affect us or not, we only had six assists for the game. It’s not like us, and we have to focus on that, said junior forward Derrick Walker after the game. This is the first game, so we have to go back and cut out the movie and improve.

A dazzling attacking performance was not the only problem that didom the first half for the Huskers.

To gain the advantage late in the first half, Western Illinois exploited a low post shift. Junior forward Cameron Burrell accompanied second-year guard Keisei Tominaga and raised the shot.

He bounced off the rim, all the way to the playing court. The Leathernecks bounced, bounced again, then again, finally getting the nod with about 40 seconds left in the first half.

It happens once is bad enough, but for it to happen again, almost beat for beat, with a buzzer beat at the very end of the first half, is almost incomprehensible. In the space of two possessions, Western Illinois had racked up six offensive rebounds and entered the locker room with a 33-32 lead.

Pinnacle Bank Arena, with a large crowd, started to laugh.

Hoiberg’s fears were confirmed. The coach, who spoke all week about the rebound problems of the teams, was passed 33-18 in the first half. The visitors had 12 offensive rebounds against two for the Nebraskas.

In fact, I thought we were going to come out and be a lot better on the offensive boards today, said Walker. It’s just tenacity. We have to toughen up. At some point we have to say that we are tired of letting people come and get our boards. We have to toughen up as a team.

The rebound woes formed the basis of a fundamentally difficult night for Hoiberg and the Huskers. By the end of the game, the Leathernecks had passed Nebraska by 20, with 23 full offensive rebounds for Hoibergs Seven.

The rebound performance was also the result of a team effort from Western Illinois. The stars of the night, senior forward Luka Barisic and junior guard Trenton Massner both had their fair share of rebounds.

Blaming the rebound, in this case, on waist or some other physical issue rings hollow when Massner, standing at 6-foot-2, did so well on the defensive glass with nine rebounds.

These two key issues plagued the Huskers throughout the game. The team was only kept afloat thanks to a strong performance from the line, where Nebraska went 74.2% overall.

That number would have been much higher without the inability of the teams to close the game at the very end. In the last minute of the game alone, junior guard Trey McGowens missed a pair of free throws, Verge split a pair and Wilcher also split a pair.

After the games ended, Hoiberg gave a brief press conference. He said the team had failed to show what they were capable of, while saving physical and prospect scores for Friday’s game. It took a little over three minutes.

From what I have seen and how we are recovering from disappointing days, I have no doubts that we will bounce back in the right direction tomorrow. We have to do it, Hoiberg said. Again, we were playing a good team on Friday, and we need to improve in a lot of areas. I think I will grow from her, I hope we will grow from her.

