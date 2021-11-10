Fashion
Cat Deeley puts on a leggy display in a tulle-embellished dress
Cat Deeley and Gwendoline Christie led the stars at the Sarabande Foundation fundraiser at The Standard in London on Tuesday.
Cat, 44, put on a leggy show in a pastel pink dress with a dramatic tulle bow as she posed a storm.
She increased her height with strappy stiletto heels and wore her braids in soft waves.
Chic: Cat Deeley and Gwendoline Christie led the stars during the Sarabande Foundation fundraiser at The Standard, London on Tuesday
Gwendoline, 44, cut an elegant figure in a chic white blouse with extravagant puffed sleeves.
She paired it with black culottes with silver zipper details.
She completed the ensemble with black and silver stiletto heels and wore gothic eye makeup.
Toned: Cat, 44, put on a leggy show in a pastel pink dress with a dramatic tulle bow as she posed a storm
Nice couple: Gwendoline posed with her partner Giles Deacon
Pose: The star joined Hollywood sensation Riz Ahmed for a funny pic
Trio: Hannah Redmayne, Catherine McCullin and Emmanuel Gintzburger, CEO of Alexander McQueen, posed
Cat put on a stunning show last month as she showcased her bikini body on a sunny trip to Santorini.
The TV legend looked just stunning as she sizzled in a barely there two-piece adorned with a motif while soaking up the sun during the trip to plug in her E11even fragrances alongside the co-founder. and best friend Amanda Grossman.
The duo have littered social media with stunning snaps from the trip and made sure to keep their followers up to date with a number of updates.
Yay: Russell Tovey and Katy Hessel wowed by posing
Glow: Cat looked sensational as she unleashed a storm at the fashion event
Wow! Cat put on a stunning show last month as she showcased her bikini body on a sunny trip to Santorini
Cat made no secret of her crisp frame in the image shared with her 293,000 Instagram followers, as she put her tight abs and supple legs in full view.
She thanked Amanda for taking her stunning photos, including a dark image taken on Saturday night as she lay down watching the sunset.
On Monday, the duo shared a snap on their fragrance Instagram page showing them both sitting in swimsuits next to a touching caption.
In the accompanying sweet image, the sentimental duo wrote: “There are friends, there are family and then there are friends who become family!”
Sizzle: She thanked Amanda for taking her stunning photos, including a dark image taken on Saturday night as she lay down watching the sunset
Out and a pout: On Monday, the duo shared a snap on their fragrance Instagram page showing them both sitting in swimsuits next to a touching caption
It comes after Catad admitted that she never thought she would “crack” America because of her looks after refusing surgery when she started working in Hollywood.
The presenter, who returned to London last year after 14 years in the United States, has candidly discussed being judged critical of her appearance across the pond.
According to the mother-of-two, she was told to consider getting her nose done after landing a job as a host on So You Think You Can Dance in 2006.
Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph’s Stella magazine on the pressure to live up to beauty standards, she said, “I still don’t have breasts and a nose that goes that way.”
‘I still don’t have boobs and a nose that fit’: this comes after Cat admitted she never thought she would ‘crack’ America because of how she looks after refusing surgery when she started working in Hollywood (pictured in 2019)
“When it comes to things like that, you are asking the wrong woman,” Cat added of her decision to decline surgery. She also said, “I never thought I was going to break America.”
However, one positive habit that the star picked up in the UK after living in Los Angeles is yoga, as she put it “it clears my mind and lengthens everything”.
Cat has decided to return to her home country with her husband Patrick Kielty and their sons, Milo, four, and James, two, in 2020.
Judgment: The TV presenter, who returned to London last year after 14 years in the US, frankly discussed being judged critical of her appearance across the pond
In November, Cat discussed the “terrifying” reason she decided to move.
The TV presenter revealed her fear of gun violence as she spoke of the heartbreaking moment her husband, 49, and their eldest son narrowly avoided a public shooting.
She described the event at Century City Mall as the “catalyst” for their departure.
Speaking to Lorraine Kelly from her north London home, Cat said: “The catalyst was definitely a time when Paddy called me and he and Milo were stuck in a mall there.
“I had to go get them and I wasn’t sure where they were. There were helicopters, police vans and teams of journalists, it was terrifying to me. Everyone was safe, but it was terrifying to me.
Scary: In November, Cat detailed a public shooting incident involving husband Patrick Kielty and eldest son Milo, four, which influenced her decision to return to the UK (pictured in 2020)
