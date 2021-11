Cody Riley leaves UCLA men’s basketball season opener with knee injury

The Bruins are down from their best post player. Forward Cody Riley injured his left knee midway through the first half of UCLA’s No. 2 men’s basketball season opener against Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday night. UCLA Athletics has confirmed that Riley will not be returning to the contest. Less than eight minutes into the 2021-22 season start, Riley went for a loose ball and had Roadrunners goaltender Grehlon Easter dive to the ground and hit his left knee straight. Riley screamed in pain and immediately grabbed his leg, and the referees stopped play despite not calling a foul on the streak. Coaches came to help Riley as he lay on the pitch, stretching his leg out as he had his hands behind his head on the floor. After mostly straying on his own, Riley spent the next few minutes behind the bench receiving additional medical treatment out of sight of the press box. Several members of the team surrounded Riley, and they eventually guided him through the tunnel and into the locker rooms. It was then that Riley was ruled out for the remainder of the game, but no diagnosis was officially announced for the injury. Riley returned to the Bruins bench early in the second half in street dress, but anything that might be on his left knee is covered by his sweatpants. Riley started 31 of 32 UCLA games last season, including all six in the NCAA tournament. The 6-foot-9 tall man averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game last year. The senior redshirt is the Bruins’ most experienced player, having been in the roster since the start of the 2017-18 season. UCLA lost forward / center Jalen Hill to early retirement in the offseason for mental health reasons, but they called in Rutgers transfer center Myles Johnson to take his place on the roster . Redshirt junior Kenneth Nwuba is also a scholar. Riley’s injury comes just a day after coach Mick Cronin told reporters red jersey first-year forward Mac Etienne himself suffered a knee injury that could end the season. The diagnosis is still up in the air, but Cronin said the school’s medical staff were ‘90% something’ sure what it was, and he appeared to be hinting that it was. of a torn ACL. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

