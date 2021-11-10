Taubman Museum of Art to Unveil New Exhibits Showcasing Iconic Celebrity Cinematic Fashion

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – From the big screen to the museum galleries, members of the Roanoke community will soon be able to immerse themselves in all the glitz and glamor of cinematic and celebrity couture through five “Fashioning the Future” exhibitions at the Taubman Museum of Art.

According to the museum, one of the special banner displays – titled “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design”- features unforgettable creations spanning nearly four decades of career from Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. This includes the costumes from the Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther”, which won three Oscars for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Music.

Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter is an expert storyteller who harnesses the power of visual communication to share narratives of culture, race and politics. Create costumes for films that define generation as Black Panther, Coming 2 America, Selma, and Do the right thing, she brings dynamism, nuances, color and texture to each of her characters who change culture. Afrofuturism in costume design showcases unforgettable designs from nearly four decades of his career in an Afro-futuristic installation incorporating original artwork by artist Brandon Sadler, whose murals featured prominently in Black Panther. Carters’ costumes allow actors to fully immerse themselves in the roles of their lives, transforming Oprah Winfrey into Annie Lee Cooper, a voting rights activist, Denzel Washington as Malcolm X and Chadwick Boseman as King of Wakanda. The Taubman Museum of Art is proud to display over 60 Carter costumes, as well as sketches and ephemera illustrating his extensive historical research and design process for each project. In addition to Carters costumes for Winfrey, Washington and Boseman, the exhibit also features clothing worn by luminaries such as Angela Bassett, Eddie Murphy, Lupita Nyongo, Rosie Perez and Forest Whitaker, demonstrating the varied work Carter brings to the ‘screen. Description of the exhibition “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design” on the Taubman Museum of Art website

The museum says that “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design” open to the public at noon on Sunday November 14. The exhibition will remain visible until April 3, 2022.

The other big exhibition which opens on Sunday, “All That Glitters: Iconic Jewelry & Hollywood StyleWas curated by guest curator and celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, according to the museum.

Selected celebrity jewelry and accessories to wear in films and on the red carpet would be on display at the Taubman until February 6, 2022.

Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger offers a selection of exquisite jewelry and rare accessories that have been featured in movies and worn on the red carpet and in fashion editorials by famous faces and some of Hollywood’s most glamorous stars. The ultimate adornment, the sparkle of precious stones has always contributed to the mystique and glamor of American cinema. This exhibit takes an insightful look at the camera-ready moment, a view of the allure, beauty and spectacle pursued by the cinematographer and captured by the paparazzi. From minimalist designs to elaborate baroque creations, the power of a jewelry set can transform a dazzling look into an iconic one. In her first major curatorial venture, Micaela Erlanger collects sublime props that stars have made famous throughout cinematographic history, forever enhanced by brilliant media coverage of film premieres and award ceremonies. . Description of the exhibition “All That Glitters: Iconic Jewelry and Hollywood Style” on the Taubman Museum of Art website

Before the exhibits are officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon, the museum announced that Carter and Erlanger will host the “Fashioning the Future” opening ceremony from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, with live music, drinks. and sewing on the red carpet.

This ceremony will not only celebrate the transformation of nearly half of the museum’s galleries, but it will also allow attendees to explore the suite of five cutting-edge exhibitions, which showcase not only the work of Carter and Erlanger, but also the creators. and renowned fashion designers. houses like EV Day, Iris van Herpen, Judith Leiber, Prada, Versace, Cartier and Neil Lane.

To purchase tickets for the “Fashioning the Future” opening night, Click here. You can also find out more about the various exhibitions at the Taubman Museum of Art by by following this link.

