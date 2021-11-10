Tom Ford: I paid $ 90,000 for my own dress. The clothes we make are not meant to be thrown away | Fashion

Tom Ford answers my phone call exactly as I expected: with a buttery soft voice and the grace of Cary Grant.

We’re in touch to discuss his latest project, a tabletop book tracing the last 15 years of his or post-Gucci career, as those familiar with luxury fashion prefer to describe the era that followed Ford’s departure from the great Italian brand.

Tom ford 002, which spans 444 pages, includes images from photographers such as Mert & Marcus and Inez & Vinoodh and a preface by Anna Wintour. The featured celebrity list reads like the lineup for one of the front rows at Ford’s fashion show with Drake, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez among the headliners.

But first, the gentleman prefers gossip. Are you in London? Marvellous. I miss it, he said of the town he used to call his home.

Models Conrad Bromfield and Pat Cleveland. Photography: Tom Ford

Ford, born in Texan, speaks to me from Beverly Hills, where he has lived since leaving the UK in 2019. It’s lunchtime where he is, and the sun is shining. I do a lot of Zooms, but it’s good to talk like that. That means I didn’t have to get up and take a shower before, he says. It’s reassuring to find that the man credited with reinventing sex appeal is enjoying some sort of fluff day.

Casual is not a phrase commonly associated with Ford. As a designer, he remains fiercely loyal to the race of high octane glamor he used to turn Gucci into a billion dollar company. His brand, which covers women’s clothing, men’s clothing and cosmetics, is a status symbol for the super-rich. Its scintillating advertising campaigns, immediately recognizable as Ford, are an extension of its aesthetic.

Avowed Hyper Virgo, Ford has a ruthless eye for everything from flower arrangements (single stem bands only) to the length of a shirt cuff. He is also the most starred fashion designer. The runway shows for the eponymous label he launched in 2004 draw a guest list rivaling the Oscars. Julianne Moore and Rihanna are regulars. In 2013, Jay-Z named a song in his honor.

A song in honor of Ford Jay-Z.

Photography: Lenny ‘Kodaklens’ Santiago

Ford is at ease among the best in Hollywood because he is one of them. After separating from the Gucci group, he went from fashion to film set. Ford Movies A Single Man (2009) and Nocturnal Animals (2019) were Oscar nominees. Both are beautiful to watch.

At home, where he lives with his nine-year-old son, Jack, Ford’s life has been turned upside down. Richard Buckley, her partner, 35, and Jacks’ other relative, died in August. It seems poignant that Ford’s new book, the result of much thought, appears on the shelves when it deals with such a loss. When Richard saw the book he said: There is a lot of water under the bridge and turned around and left the room, said Ford.

A photograph of Jack is one of Ford’s favorite additions to the book. This is the only photo I have ever posted of him in public. He was five when he was taken, so no one would recognize him, he says.

A Q&A session with Womens Wear Dailys Bridget Foley is also featured. In it, Ford discusses everything from Gucci’s exit to being part of the golf club’s only gay couple and describes his son as his number one goal.

The designer also highlights the power of good taste in the genes of the Buckley Ford family. Once when he was five, someone at school asked him what the worst thing you could think of. Jack said: Brown shoes with a black belt.

Richard Buckley and Tom Ford.

Photography: Simon Perry

Work on the book meant Ford sifted through the lockdown thousands of images. It was an interesting thing to spend so much time looking back, he told me, it’s not something I do often.

His reluctance to take stock is a hangover from his days at Gucci, when there was no time to stop and think, a period that led to burnout, and he had what ‘he called a midlife crisis. It’s hard to look back when you’re constantly expecting to produce, he says. I remember having dinner with Karl Lagerfeld and telling him that I wouldn’t understand how well things were going in the future once I got the chance to go back.

Without a doubt, this time of contemplation allowed Ford to recognize how far things have come. He cites the obsession with political correctness as a downside for this generation of fashion designers. Canceling culture inhibits design because rather than feeling free, the tendency is to start locked in a set of rules. Everything is now considered appropriation. Before, we could celebrate other cultures. Now you can’t do that.

Bella Hadid wears Tom Ford. Photography: Courtesy of Bella Hadid Instagram

Ford, president-elect of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and perhaps the world’s chicest environmentalist, welcomes the appeal to the luxury world to reduce its impact on the planet. He started by doing his part at home. I switched to aluminum straws, got rid of single-use plastic, he says. In 2017, Ford announced he was vegan. I really don’t need meat, he says, and credits Netflix documentary What the Health with inspiring the diet change.

He applies the same mindset to his business. The Fords label generates $ 2 billion (1.48 billion) per year, while Tom Ford Beauty generates $ 1 billion by paying attention to details such as packaging and worker rights. People are treated well, he says.

In Ford’s mind, true luxury fashion is sustainable by nature. He tells me that he recently paid $ 90,000 for a dress he designed during his tenure at Yves Saint Laurent to add it to his archives. The clothes we make are not meant to be thrown away, he says.

Ford seems fascinated and repelled by the digitalization of fashion.

The future of fashion is more and more cartoonish, he says. Instagram has broken the rules. People dress to take pictures to post online, everything is exaggerated especially the eyebrows.

He recently watched Famous False, HBO’s influencer documentary, and found the revelation that Instagram users were using toilet seats to make it seem like they were on a plane completely hysterical.

Can we expect to see a selfie of him at the airport soon? Never! he says. I am very private.

You can count on Ford to keep it classy.