What men need to know to choose the best cleanser for their skin type





Men’s cleansers can be confusing. Skin care for men isn’t quite as complicated as diets for women yet, but the language on the packaging, which often focuses on removing a range of blemishes at once or making you appearing more awake, can leave you unsure whether a facial cleanser is right for you. Even the low-maintenance man can benefit from a mild, fragrance-free cleanser formulated for his type, while the wrong ingredients can leave your face sticky, dry, or itchy.

The ideal wash should leave skin clean and residue-free, no tightness, and with a natural glow instead of an oily glow. Texture is a good first indicator of whether a cleanser is right for you.

Conditioners for dry skin Clinique for Men Face Wash, 23 on boots.ie Men experience less transepidermal water loss than women and are less likely to need cleansing balms or oils to hydrate the skin or break down cosmetics. Dry skin always occurs. After age 50, the skin’s ability to retain moisture is reduced and UV exposure, genes or lifestyle habits can weaken the natural moisture barrier at any age. A creamy cleanser should keep the skin comfortable and has the added benefit of effectively removing sun filters at the end of the day. Men’s Clinic Facial Cleanser, 23 Toboots.fr is a classic, rich in conditioning agents and soothing ingredients such as aloe vera and hyaluronic acid. A glycolic acid cleanser can help soften the skin and improve its natural moisture levels. Dermalogica Glycolic Daily Cleanser, 45 at Dermalogica.ie is a great new unisex option. This brightening and conditioning cleanser renews dull, uneven skin tone with the most powerful of alpha hydroxy acids. An added blend of soothing calendula extract and nourishing jojoba seed oil helps revitalize and regenerate the skin while maintaining the skin’s lipid barrier. Gel-cleanser combinations Paulas Choice PC4Men Facial Cleanser, 21 years old on paulaschoice-eu.com Men have larger pores and larger sebaceous glands than women. The pores are distributed unevenly on the face and noticeably oily patches are a sign of combination skin. A tendency to oiliness can make essential leave-in skin care like sunscreen uncomfortable. Starting with the right cleanser can help. Lab Series Daily Cleansing Gel, 29.99 To boots.fr, contains cleaning agents that look a bit like soap and are potentially more desiccant than many other water soluble cleaners, but it certainly does the job of removing debris and should be fine for the combination types on the oily side. A tight feeling after cleansing combination skin suggests that you are on the drier side and should switch to something more emollient. Paulas Choice PC4Men Facial Cleanser, 21 To paulaschoice-eu.com is a gentle, soap-free formula that cleanses the skin without drying it out. It can be used before or after shaving and quickly removes dirt and excess oil to soothe sensitive skin, reduce redness and help fight acne. Balancing oily skin Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel, 51.98 at cultbeauty.com Each of the larger pores mentioned above opens into a hair follicle which includes a sebaceous gland. Men’s oilier skin is prone to ingrown hairs, as well as spots and blackheads, and a mild beta-hydroxy acid cleanser can be of great help. Beta-hydroxy acids such as salicylic acid are oil soluble and can clean the inside of the pore lining, refining its shape, making it less visible and regulating oil production. They also reduce redness. Alpha-hydroxy acids loosen dead cells from the skin’s surface, making it easier to shave close and reduce post-acne marks. Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel, 51.98 To cultbeauty.com is an alpha-beta liquid that eliminates dull cells and gives the skin a smoother appearance without causing sensitivity. Beyond the cleanser, Broad Spectrum SPF 30 or higher is the only true skin care product for men. This is especially important after using an exfoliating cleanser. Irritants The cleanser you avoid can be just as important as what you use. A study published in the North American Contact Dermatitis Group database in 2019 found that there has been a significant increase in male contact dermatitis in recent years, which the group attributes to the increase in the number of personal care and marketing products targeting men. Younger men are more likely to be affected, perhaps because of their greater interest in new product trends, according to the study. The troublesome ingredients cited include perfumes (including ingredients from natural perfumes such as essential oils), as well as the preservative methylisothiazolinone. While these ingredients are less of a problem when used in washable products such as cleansers than if you leave them on the skin, limiting or avoiding them is the best policy.

