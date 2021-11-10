Christian Wilkins dons striking black maxi dress at No Time To Die premiere

The son of entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins turned heads in a tight black dress at the No Time To Die premiere in Sydney on Tuesday night.

The who’s who of Sydney’s social scene was out in force for the long-awaited James Bond premiere last night – and after many red carpet hungry months, they were sure to dress to impress.

Model and son of veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins, Christian Wilkins, turned heads in a tight black dress at the No time to die screening.

The 27-year-old rocked a bodycon black maxi dress with bold cutout details and a striking one-shoulder design, flaunting his impressive bicep definition.

Keeping her makeup to a minimum, the model and social media influencer wore her flowing blonde hair, finishing the look with chunky black boots.

It was a family affair for Christian, who was later seen posing and laughing with his famous father at the glamorous event.

Today Show star Richard, 67, walked the carpet in a velvet blazer, bow tie and black pants, while partner Nicola Dale was stunned in a sequined dress.

Meanwhile, Bach’s new couple Holly Kingston and Jimmy Nicholson looked adored at night, with Jimmy in a casual white suit and Holly donning a silky emerald green dress.

Actress Claudia Karvan kept it casual in a jumpsuit, denim jacket and sneakers.

Model Charlee Fraser turned the heat up and brought the drama in a stunning plunging gown and bold lips.

Australian designer Michael Lo Sordo’s $ 1,790 dress was actually worn by actress Ana de Armas in No time to die.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley opted for sequins and eye-catching patterned pants.

Joining the local celebrity crowd was Kylie Gillies in a classic little black dress and heels.

Sports journalist Hannah Hollis opted for a structured white mini dress with a trendy belt.

Makeup artist Rowi Singh let the details of her outfit speak in a sparkly top, strappy platforms and of course – bold eye makeup.

At home and away couple James Stewart and Sarah Roberts both dressed up for the evening.

Influencer Jade Tunchy was a vision in white silk with her hair styled in shiny curls.

And reporter Leigh Sales kept it stylish in black and up-do.

No time to die is set to hit theaters on November 11 – more than 18 months after its original release date.

It was originally slated for release in April 2020, but became the first blockbuster film to be postponed as the coronavirus began to sweep the world.

The first postponement was in November 2020 before being moved again to April 2021. Before the last announcement, it was scheduled for release in October.

After five films featuring the iconic role, Daniel Craig has officially retired as James Bond.

But his decision to even sign for No time to die came as a surprise to many, given his infamous 2015 comments in Free time magazine that he preferred to “cut my wrists” rather than take over the role.

At the London premiere in September, Craig made it clear again that he was ready to leave the franchise in a touchy exchange with an Australian journalist.

“Are you sad that this is the last time you walk down the red carpet?” Journalist Brett McLeod asked him, in an interview broadcast on Today.

“Of course, yes,” the actor replied, before adding, “I don’t know how much I will miss this,” gesturing vaguely at the extravagant red carpet event unfolding behind him.

“Maybe. We’ll see. I’ll think about it tomorrow.

McLeod then asked him if he would “make a Sean Connery” and reprise the role on the runway, eliciting a very direct response from the star: “No, definitely not.

The reporter ended the increasingly uncomfortable exchange by asking Craig if he had “a preference” over who should replace him as Bond.

Craig’s response? “Not my problem.”