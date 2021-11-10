Mansion Global Daily: Live like a fashion designer (for 45,000 per night), labor shortage is hitting the housing supply in the US, etc.







Rent Karl Lagerfelds Summer Home on the French Riviera for up to 45,000 per night The six bedroom house overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and offers “exquisite decor”. Read more BY THE NUMBERS

Guesthouses that rival any main house The latest installment in the Mansion Globals YouTube series highlights three estates with guest rooms that offer privacy, space and design. Read more LIST OF THE DAY

A suburban Boston estate comes with its own hockey rink and Zamboni The 12-acre private property also offers a heated swimming pool, wine cellar, five fire pits and a gym. Read more SMART HOUSES

Perfumes and sensitivity: sniffing out intelligent perfume systems High-tech but simple solutions help create a fragrant home. Read more NEW BITES Labor shortage hits US housing supply In the United States, housing stock and affordability, two factors playing a big role in current market conditions, are being held back by a shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry, according to Home Builders Institute. In order to meet demand, the industry must hire approximately 740,000 new workers per year over the next three years. “The construction industry needs more than 61,000 new hires each month if we are to cope with both the growth of the industry and the loss of workers, whether it is retiring or simply quitting. the industry for good, ”said Ed Brady, President and CEO of HBI. World Property Journal Singapore condo prices hit new high After rising for 15 consecutive months, condominium prices in Singapore hit a new high in October, according to data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX. Values ​​are up 0.7% from September and 9% from the same period last year. The number of transactions, meanwhile, fell to around 1,578 units last month, down 6.3% from September. Singapore’s two-person daily visitor cap per household, a Covid-19 security measure and ‘price resistance’, are believed to be hampering the deals. Straits Times Signs Point to Cooling Australian Housing Market Australia’s overheated real estate market could start to cool as more homes hit the market, liquidation rates fall and less favorable borrowing terms loom on the horizon. In Sydney, there was a 2% increase in listings over the past week, the highest weekly volume of new listings added so far this year. “New announcements are coming [faster] than they are bought, “said Nicola Powell, head of research and economics at Domains.” This is probably the outcome that many buyers have been waiting for a long time. Domain Growing transition to sustainable construction in the United States Real estate investment companies in the United States, whether residential or commercial, are increasingly focusing on sustainable construction for reasons ranging from the results of climate change, such as droughts and wildfires, to job creation and the evolution of real estate technology. “There is a massive movement in the real estate industry towards greening,” said Peter A. Merrigan, CEO and managing partner of developer Taurus Investment Holdings. “The reality is that the majority are not up to what needs to be done.” Forbes AROUND NEWS CORP How to make a fortune flipping property [The Times of London] Wall Street vs Main Street: 10 cities where first-time buyers battle investors for the best homes [realtor.com] Take Peloton CEO Hamptons Farmhouse For A $ 4.5 Million Ride [New York Post] Avatar-themed property listed in Florida for $ 15 million [The Wall Street Journal]

