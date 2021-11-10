Rebel Wilson Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In A Flowing Red Dress: Discovering Happiness





Rebel Wilson is living his best life. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress shared a Boomerang of herself all smiles as she spun in a flowing red dress on a beach. “Discovering happiness and so much more (soon to be revealed),” Wilson captioned the post. Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on her pretty look. “It looks good !!!” a fan wrote. Get updates on the latest news sent straight to your inbox Please enter a valid email address Success! You have subscribed to the Yahoo newsletter. “Rebel, you gave me inspiration. I love this post and the song too,” one user said. “Stunning and absolutely gorgeous,” added one commenter. “Such a hottie! Well done, Rebel,” another person continued. Wilson has shone over the past year in her self-proclaimed “Healthy Year” as she continues to celebrate her 77-pound weight loss, sharing some stunning photos on social media. In a recent interview with Today, the Perfect The star noted that walking was her favorite way to stay active. “It’s just about keeping your body moving and getting the blood flowing,” she said. “I feel like sometimes people think you have to work your body really hard to get results, and yes if you were training to be the next Thor or something you’d be doing some hardcore stuff, but as an ordinary person walking is just so healthy for you, the body is designed to move that way. As for anyone who wants to start their own journey, Wilson explained how critical it is for people to take their health seriously. “Some people say, ‘I’m old, I don’t need to be pretty for anyone’ or ‘I’m married’ or whatever,” she continued. “And I think what the pandemic has taught us all is that health is so important. Your health is your world. It doesn’t matter how much money you have. If you have terrible health, you can’t. enjoy nothing and if you are healthy you can live to the fullest. “

