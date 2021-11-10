Men’s basketball Hofstra can’t delay rally by Houston No.15 before losing in overtime





HOUSTON Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Taze Moore added 12 and Houston, No. 15, recovered from a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Hofstra, 83-75, in overtime on Tuesday night. Zach Cooks scored 26 points and Aaron Estrada added 15 points and seven rebounds for pride. Omar Silverio had 13 points for Hofstra, who shot 39% from the field and made 12 of 43 threes Sasser scored 19 points after halftime as the Cougars outscored Hofstra 34-13 in the final 8 1/2 minutes and overtime. Pride, chosen to finish fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association, had an answer for every Houston run until the last. Kyler Edwards had 10 points and 11 rebounds and JWan Roberts had eight points and 15 rebounds for Houston, who shot 45% and was 10 of 24 on three points. Houston struggled from the free throw line, scoring 15 of 25. Houston, who was selected to win the American Athletic Conference, held a 32-26 advantage in points in the paint and topped Pride 46-42 The Cougars extended their home winning streak to 26 games. Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams delivered to your inbox every morning. By clicking on Register, you agree to our privacy policy. Trailing 62-49, the Cougars went 20-7 to tie 69-all on a 3-point score from Moore from the corner with 24 seconds left in regulation. Estradas came out from behind the three-point line with a missed second left, but Houston touched the ball going out of bounds. The Prides lob was pushed back by Fabian White Jr. to send the game into overtime. In overtime, Sasser and Jamal Shead sandwiched three points around a Cooks jumper, and Roberts hit a layup with two minutes left to extend the Houstons lead to 77-71. Notes and quotes: Hofstra has nine newcomers under first-year coach Speedy Claxton and held the lead for over 36 minutes. . . Houston goaltender Tramon Mark, who averaged 7.8 points per game last season, was out of the roster with a shoulder injury. . . Houston unveiled its 2021 Final Four banner in the upper lobby of the Fertitta Center ahead of the game. The trip to the Final Four in April was the first since 1984 for the Cougars and the sixth in school history.

