Britney Spears reveals the fashion designer behind the wedding dress | Entertainment





Britney Spears revealed that Donatella Versace made her wedding dress. The 39-year-old star – who is set to tie the knot to Sam Asghari after applying in September after spending five years together – gave some details about her special day and admitted the designer is working on her dress. Beside a few photos and a video of her dancing in a pink tulle dress, she wrote on Instagram: “No… this is not my bahahah wedding dress !!!! “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Good night folks !!!! (sic)” Her post comes after the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker asked his fans for advice on where she and Sam, 27, should get married. In a video on social media, she said: “We have a difficult situation, a very big problem right now. “I have no idea where I want to get married. We don’t know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece, Australia or New York.” Personal trainer Sam then suggested that she ask her fans, to which she replied, “Maybe I should ask the fans where we should get married, I think that’s a really good idea.” Last month, it was reported that the “Stronger” singer was hoping to get married in Hawaii before her 40th birthday in December. A source said at the time: “Britney and Sam would love to get married in Hawaii, that’s where they feel the happiest. Britney would love to do so by her 40th birthday on December 2 at the latest. They are having a big party. This will be the first time in years that Britneys will be allowed to indulge with friends. In court documents filed on Nov. 2, the new attorney for the 39-year-old singer’s father, Alex M. Weingarten, submitted documents demanding that the trusteeship she had been for 13 years be dissolved without “any reservations.” Jamie also agreed to hand over all documents relating to his time as co-custodian of his daughter’s estate and insisted he had nothing to hide, “after the killer’s attorney in ‘Womanizer’ pledges, Mathew Rosengart, had previously pledged to investigate him as he claimed he was taking advantage of his daughters’ guardianship. Last month, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Jamie remaining in charge of his daughter’s estate was “untenable” and was ordered to turn over the trusteeship documents to John Zabel, a chartered accountant who was appointed temporary curator. of the pop star’s estate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidenova.com/lifestyles/entertainment/britney-spears-reveals-fashion-designer-behind-wedding-dress/article_e6f1a4d3-4e0d-5140-b828-983ca54b046f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos