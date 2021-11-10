Lady Gaga opens up about her VMA meat dress in new video





Lady Gaga recently spoke with British Vogue about some of her most iconic looks.

She said her controversial 2010 meat dress was made with a corset, making it a real dress.

The musician also said it was “exciting” to wear this one of a kind look. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Lady Gaga explained her controversial meat dress about 11 years after wearing it. The musician and actress recently sat down with British Vogue to discuss 19 of her most iconic looks. One of them, of course, was the meaty mini dress she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. According to the “House of Gucci” star, the look was the brainchild of makeup artist Val Garland, who told Gaga she had been to a sausage party before. “I thought it was pretty funny, and I said, ‘Well that’s a great way to make sure everyone leaves you alone at a party,’” Gaga said.



Lady Gaga at the MTV VMAs in Los Angeles, California on September 12, 2010.

Steve Granitz / Getty Images





From there, according to Gaga, she chatted with her “artist friends” about whether or not she should make a statement that went beyond red carpet fashion. They decided that she should, especially in support of the Do not ask, do not say policy repeal, who President Barack Obama signed in 2011 allow American gays, lesbians and bisexuals to serve openly in the military. “We decided to make the dress in meat because I was like, ‘If you are ready to die for your country, how important do you identify with yourself?’” She said. It was carefully crafted with meat sewn onto a corset, Gaga told the publication, so it was “actually a piece of clothing.” “They didn’t just drape meat over me and cross their fingers,” she said. Gaga then reflected on the day she wore the dress. She said her stylist at the time, Brandon Maxwell, sewed up “the last pieces of meat” for her, despite being a vegan at the time. “It smelled like meat,” the musician said of the dress. “It was exciting to wear.”

